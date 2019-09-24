TODAY'S PAPER
Disney World, Disneyland to serve vegan options 

Theme park guests walk near a statue of

Theme park guests walk near a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of the Cinderella castle in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.  Photo Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's a vegan world after all, at least at Disney's U.S. theme parks.

Disney said Tuesday that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

The company says on its blog that the vegan meals will be available starting next week at the Florida resort's parks and hotels, and beginning next spring at the California resort. Visitors will be able to identify the dishes by a green-leaf icon on its menus.

Disney officials say guests have embraced vegan offerings on its menus around the globe, inspiring the company to offer more options.

The vegan meals won't have animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey. They will be made from vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains and legumes.

By The Associated Press

