TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 59° Good Afternoon
Overcast 59° Good Afternoon
Travel

Dubai unveils a new zip line among towering skyscrapers

A man rides the world's longest urban zip

A man rides the world's longest urban zip line, with a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour on a one kilometer run from 170 meter to ground level, in the Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai is offering thrill-seekers a new way to see its dazzling skyscrapers: On one of the world's longest zip lines.

The 170 meter-high (558 foot) XLine opens this week in Dubai's Marina neighborhood. For an entire kilometer (3,280 feet), those brave enough can whiz past some of Marina's tallest skyscrapers at a speed of 80 kilometers an hour (50 miles/hour).

A similar zip line opened two years ago near the world's tallest skyscraper in Dubai. The new zip line, however, is double the length and offers couples the chance to experience the thrill together with two zip lines running adjacent to one another.

The zip line starts at the top of one of the Marina's towers and lands near the Marina Mall.

Tickets cost around $180 a person (650 dirhams).

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

LI Getaways

The pool by the Carriage House at the 11 inns and B&Bs on LI's South Fork
View of the ocean and beach at Gurney's East End hotels, inns for summer getaways
Yasmin and Chuck Godsmark from New Orleans learns 12 LI wineries with unique tasting rooms
People dance late into the summer night at Greenport after dark: There’s plenty to do at night, too
David Wines, farmer and owner at Ty Llwyd Tour brings foodies to North Fork food producers
WHEN | WHERE Mondays-Thursdays 11-5 p.m.; Fridays LI wineries uncork the weekend fun