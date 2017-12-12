What essential gadget is in your bag when you travel?

The Associated Press crowdsourced that question on a Facebook thread as fodder for a holiday gift guide for travelers. Here are their recommendations.

If you’re going abroad, a universal travel adapter for converting electric current is a must. Flight 001 has a “5-in-1” color-coded adapter. $35; flight001.com

Portable chargers keep devices running on the road. Anker’s PowerCore 26800 can charge an iPhone more than six times. For hikers and beach bums, Anker’s PowerPort Solar Lite is an excellent solar charger. $48 and $51; anker.com

The Tile tracking device can be attached to keys or bags or tucked inside a passport case or wallet, and you can locate the item with Bluetooth technology. For outdoor gear, try Tile Sport. $35; thetileapp.com

The tiny Oontz Bluetooth speakers can fill a hotel room or vacation rental with music. $27.99; theoontz.com

A headlamp such as the mini Lumio lamp and battery pack opens and closes like a book and is perfect for hiking, reading and crafting. $150; hellolumio.com