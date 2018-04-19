What’s new in Europe this summer

A summer vacation in Europe is an American tradition, and often a rite of passage. But during these peak travel months, when the Continent is jam-packed with tourists young and old, it helps to show up armed with the latest information on essentials like openings, closings, city passes and transit options. Here is the report for summer 2018.

ITALY

Rome has been improving its tourist infrastructure and offerings. Two sound-and-light shows in the Trajan’s Forum area — the Caesar’s Forum Stroll and the Forum of Augustus Show — are popular evening activities. Both help you imagine the world of the Caesars, as colorful images are projected on ancient walls, columns and porticos while English narration brings the story to life. The Ara Com’era (“The Ara as it was”) is a new 45-minute virtual reality show at Museo of the Ara Pacis, which allows visitors to see what the Altar of Peace looked like in its day. The Pantheon, one of the city’s best-preserved ancient monuments, which is currently free to enter, will start charging an entry fee (about $2) in May.

I still strongly recommend getting the Roma Pass, which is now a plastic card that covers sightseeing and transportation. Rome’s main train station, Termini, has good new dining options: the modern Mercato Centrale market hall and the spacious Terrazza Termini food court.

It’s now even more worthwhile to travel south, just beyond Naples, to Pompeii. The site’s best-preserved home, the House of the Vettii, with its many surviving mosaics and frescoes, reopened after a long closure.

As the birthplace of the Renaissance, Florence is a priority on any Italian itinerary. However, sightseers must deal with constant changes to ticketing and entry schemes. Travelers who want to view the Uffizi Gallery’s amazing collection of Italian paintings will pay a significant price increase this year. Peak-season ticket prices (March through October) are up more than 50 percent to about $25; tickets drop to $15 in the winter. Seasonal pricing is also being introduced at the Pitti Palace and Boboli Gardens. And for the first time, sightseers can buy a combination ticket covering all these sights. This three-day ticket gives travelers one-time priority entry to all three sights, and will cost about $45 in peak season (half that in winter).

Cruise ships are now stopping in the port of La Spezia for their excursions to Florence. And, since this port puts them so close to the popular Cinque Terre region, thousands of cruisers are opting for excursions into this most spectacular stretch of the Italian Riviera. Consequently, the Cinque Terre is experiencing more congestion than ever. The hordes converge on its five tiny ports for the lovely hikes through the national park that connects them. While segments of the regional hike are invariably closed because of frequent washouts and landslides, there are always plenty of open hiking trails available in the nearby hills.

FRANCE

In Paris, prices at the Eiffel Tower are up nearly 50 percent to help fund a 15-year renovation, including a bulletproof, eight-foot glass wall around the tower’s base. It now costs about $30 to ride the elevator to the top, $19 for just the two lower levels, or $12 to climb the stairs to the first or second level.

At two other major Paris sights — Notre-Dame and Sacre-Ceour — a modest dress code is being enforced; visitors with shorts or uncovered shoulders may be turned away. Renovations continue at the Carnavalet, a museum dedicated to the history of Paris, keeping it closed through 2019.

Due to legal challenges, Uber in Paris is no longer much cheaper than taxis, and may cost more than taxis at peak times. And when considering Uber, note that private cars don’t enjoy the privileged access that taxis do in the town center.

Last summer, Paris’ regional transit authority announced plans to drop the term “RER” and instead use “train” for commuter rail lines A through K. Similarly, the French railway is changing the name of its network of high-speed trains from “TGV” (high-speed trains) to “InOui.”

Thanks to deregulation, intercity and international bus service from Paris is improving. Ouibus and Flixbus are cutting costs drastically and amping up onboard comfort with Wi-Fi and more spacious seats. For example, Flixbus runs direct and cheap bus service from Paris to the island abbey of Mont Saint-Michel.

It’s also easier to travel from Paris to the Dordogne River Valley, an area known for its prehistoric cave art. A new high-speed train between Paris and Bordeaux has reduced travel time to two hours. Your best bet to see prehistoric caves there is to reserve ahead for a tour of the new, high-tech Lascaux IV, a replica reproducing all of the original Lascaux cave art.

Sound-and-light shows with laser technology highlight several French châteaux. In Auvers-sur-Oise, Chateau d’Auvers’ new show incorporates sound, light, and video to teach visitors about the Impressionist painters (such as Van Gogh and Cezanne) who left their mark on this area. In the Loire Valley, renovation is complete at the island château in Azay-le-Rideau, and its sound-and-light show is back on. At Chateau Royal d’Amboise, the dramatic sound-and-light show — complete with lavish costumes, battle scenes, and fireworks — now comes with an English audioguide to follow the narration.

BRITAIN & IRELAND

Major changes are taking place at some of London’s most visited sights. At Westminster Abbey, a medieval balcony that’s been closed off for 700 years is expected to open this summer as the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries, featuring a collection of artifacts from the Abbey’s rich history, as well as breathtaking views of the Abbey interior (expect timed-entry tickets).

In the Mayfair neighborhood of London’s West End, the museum formerly called the Handel House — where composer George Frideric Handel lived for decades — has been renamed Handel & Hendrix in London, as the museum now includes the recently restored former apartments of rocker Jimi Hendrix, who once lived next door to Handel’s old digs. The exhibit juxtaposes the lives and lifestyles of these two

London’s Courtauld Gallery, renowned for its Impressionist paintings, will close this summer for renovation until 2020. The Tate Modern’s new Switch House (a 10-story brick twisted-pyramid annex) is in full swing with rotating exhibitions, performance art, cafes and a terrace with stunning views. Across town, the Victoria and Albert Museum has added 11,840 square feet of gallery space, along with a new entrance and courtyard.

London’s transportation scene continues to change. Uber is in the midst of a legal challenge after Transport for London decided to not renew its license; they could cease operation at any time.

Across Britain, new museums highlight the diversity of its history. In Stratford-upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall showcases a circa-1420 guild headquarters and the very classroom where Shakespeare was a student, where visitors can try a quill pen. Liverpool’s British Music Experience tells an immersive story of British music from 1945 until today. And at Durham’s impressive cathedral, the new Open Treasure exhibit displays rare artifacts from the cathedral treasury and monks’ library.

In Portsmouth, on England’s south coast, the 16th century warship Mary Rose is completely dried out, preserved and on display after 35 years of conservation work. The town’s D-Day Museum is to reopen this spring with exhibits incorporating first-person stories from D-Day and the Battle of Normandy. The museum also plans to restore the last surviving D-Day landing craft in time for the 75th anniversary in 2019.

In Scotland, Edinburgh’s Scottish National Gallery is undergoing a major renovation, with plans for expanded gallery space and a grand entrance from Princes Street Gardens. In the meantime, certain exhibits and paintings may be out of view.

The Isle of Skye, just off Scotland’s west coast, is bursting with tourism, which means hotel rooms are booking up six or more months in advance, and restaurants are turning away diners without reservations. Travelers should book early.

In Ireland, Dublin is sprucing up its museum lineup with new high-tech sights. Epic: The Irish Emigration Museum tells the story of the Irish diaspora using interactive displays. The museum also houses the Irish Family History Centre, which helps visitors research their Irish roots. The new exhibit at GPO Witness History offers an immersive look at the 1916 Easter Uprising from underneath the General Post Office, which served as the rebel headquarters.

Travelers heading to Northern Ireland should note that along the Antrim Coast, timed tickets are now required to cross the rickety Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. But they’re only available in person on the same day, so arrive early before they sell out.

Nearby, at the striking basalt columns of the Giant’s Causeway, the new Clifftop Experience is a three-hour guided trek exploring five miles of the causeway coast. And in Belfast, the Titanic museum now offers a half-price ticket sold one hour before closing. But at such an impressive attraction, it’s worth the full-price ticket (about $25) to spend more time here.

