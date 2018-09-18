Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Have an exotic family vacation without going abroad

Leavenworth, Washington, is a Bavarian-themed town on the

Leavenworth, Washington, is a Bavarian-themed town on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains, two hours from Seattle. Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo/Richard Uhlhorn / Alamy Stock Ph

By Lynn O’Rourke Hayes FamilyTravel.com (TNS)
Uncover exotic and culturally diverse experiences without ever leaving the United States. Here are five ideas to consider:

1. Lourdes, France, in Chimayo, New Mexico

Pilgrims visit this “Lourdes of America” in search of physical and spiritual healing. A National Historic Monument, El Sanctuario de Chimayo is a modest adobe church that draws nearly 300,000 visitors a year to this northern New Mexican community. The faithful collect “holy dirt” and leave behind crutches, photographs and stories of miraculous transformations. 

INFO holychimayo.us

2. Iceland in Spanish Fork, Utah

The first wave of 400 or so Icelanders arrived in the region in the mid-1800s. Every February their descendants congregate for a midwinter feast of shark meat, dried fish and sheep. Families are also welcome to join in the festivities surrounding Iceland’s Independence Day (June 17), which includes a parade with costumes and performances by the children’s choir.

INFO utahicelanders.org

3. Basque culture in Boise

Explore the unique Basque culture, food and art in the heart of Idaho’s capital city. Shop for traditional fare such as olive tapenade, port-poached figs and squid ink in the Basque Market. Visit the Basque Museum & Cultural Center to learn more through exhibits, collections, tours and special events.

INFO boise.org; basquemuseum.com

4. Germany in Leavenworth, Washington

Put a little oompah in your travels at this Pacific Northwest hamlet modeled after a quaint German village. With snowcapped mountains as a backdrop, the four-season destination offers hiking, skiing, rafting and fishing. Sample Bavarian stollen at the local bakery and listen to authentic music. Visit during Oktoberfest or the Christmas holidays, when the town really shows its stuff.

INFO leavenworth.org

5. Amsterdam in Albany

Imagine a sea of more than 150 varieties of colorful tulips. It may sound like a dreamy Dutch scene, but you can gaze upon such beauty during this city’s annual flower festival held within an 81-acre park. Every May, more than 140,000 tulips blossom and visitors celebrate a Tulip Queen as well as the city’s rich culture. 

INFO albanyevents.org

