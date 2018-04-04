Charleston is happening. There’s still plenty of charm to be found in this venerable Southern town, but it’s starting to feel more like South Carolina’s answer to Austin, Texas, than a museum city stuck in time. Tech is moving in, and Boeing builds its Dreamliner in a vast plant just outside the city. Tourists are coming in droves, too — upward of 5 million visit the city each year. New hotels are rising as development creeps northward up the peninsula flanked to the west by the Ashley River and to the east by the Cooper River.

A visit earlier this winter was thwarted by January’s bomb cyclone, and it was a good thing, too: Charleston was reeling under 4 inches of snow — the Southern equivalent of about 2 feet — and the city was immobilized. But a subsequent trip in February showed the city in its best light, literally. An unseasonal burst of warm, sunny weather offered a preview of April and May, fine months to visit Charleston. This is an eminently walkable city, whose historical neighborhoods and surfeit of gorgeous houses in a variety of styles — Georgian, Queen Anne, Italianate, Greek Revival, you name it — are best seen on foot.

All the major hotel chains have a presence in Charleston. On the higher end of things there is Belmond Charleston Place, a large, family-friendly hotel with a pool and gym that’s centrally located near King Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. And not far from The Belmond is The Dewberry (rooms from $384, thedewberrycharleston.com), housed in a former federal office building from the Kennedy era. Don Draper would have been right at home here.

We started an amble at the Charleston City Market (188 Meeting St., thecharlestoncitymarket.com), an enclosed shed that takes up four blocks and hosts 300 different vendors selling everything from sweetgrass baskets to grits to blown glass. Local favorite Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit does a brisk business and will tempt you with a sausage, egg and pimento cheese triple threat. From there, it was on to East Bay Street through a slightly scruffy stretch and quiet arts district that takes you into the southern end of the city.

More delights were on offer at Carmella’s Café & Dessert Bar (198 E. Bay St., carmellasdessertbar.com), an inviting wine bar, bakery and coffee place that had its doors and windows wide open on a warm day. Grab an Americano, or sample one of the small but rich cakes on offer. (Peanut Butter Passion, anyone?)

A short distance from here is Waterfront Park, a lovely place to see the Cooper River as it flows into Charleston Harbor. Palmetto trees shadow a line of benches and a riverfront walking path crowded with joggers and families with strollers. Take in the views before you launch into the extravaganza that is the city’s southern end. There are splendid residences and gardens in every size. Rainbow Row on lower East Bay Street — 13 Georgian row houses in a profusion of colors — is a particularly striking stretch, but every block offers something distinctive.

For me, walking and wandering in the Lower District is the thing. But there also are museums and a few destinations further afield that are worth a trip. The Children’s Museum of the Low Country (25 Ann St., explorecml.org) offers fun and ample room to play and romp for children 10 and younger. The Gibbes Museum of Art (135 Meeting St., gibbesmuseum.org) has a small but tightly focused collection of paintings, including works from the Charleston Renaissance, an interwar period when artists took their inspiration from the cityscape and low country environs.

There are beaches galore nearby, and Folly Beach is a fun afternoon venture for families. The beach is huge, and the long pier offers great views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Charleston, of course, was the flashpoint for the Civil War, which started when Fort Sumter was shelled. History buffs can take a guided tour of the fort, now maintained by the National Park Service (nps.gov/fosu/planyourvisit/fortsumtertickets.htm).

Charleston is rightfully known for its restaurants, and I could make a case that this is the premier food city in the South. (Sorry, New Orleans.) There are more good restaurants — and James Beard award-winning chefs — than you can shake a biscuit at. Fig (232 Meeting St., eatatfig.com) is one of the most well known. But though the service was lovely, it is an expensive proposition for a meal that’s just a little too respectable. Yes, this seafood-driven place offers local catch, but it’s served up with a dainty restraint that shies into boredom. Husk (76 Queen St., huskrestaurant.com), however, was on the money. Sean Brock has rightfully won accolades for rebooting Southern food ways — a crispy pig’s ear lettuce wrap is one recent offering from a menu that changes frequently — and the pantry in this restored Victorian home features only Southern ingredients, including olive oil sourced from Texas.

However, the best flavors I found were in Charleston’s evolving northern reaches. Here the South mingles with flavors from far away. Butcher and Bee (1085 Morrison Dr., butcherandbee.com) simply wowed us with its Mediterranean and Israeli touches married to Southern-sourced ingredients. Meze, like spicy carrots, are outstanding and just layered in flavor, as are the kebabs. I can’t say the place itself is charming — this new-school eatery feels like a Silicon Valley-style canteen. Ditto for Edmund’s Oast (1081 Morrison Dr., edmundsoast.com) just across the courtyard, a huge dining room and brewery that isn’t exactly charming yet is serving some of the best craft beer and cocktails in Charleston. But it all came together for me — New South, Old South, the Next South — at The Ordinary (544 King St., eattheordinary.com). Anything but ordinary, this exceptional venture, housed in a 1920s bank with soaring ceilings, offers movie-set glamour and tasty preparations such as smoked mackerel pâté. Oysters and ceviche rule here, and the bow-tied bartenders bring an A game to classics like the Old Fashioned. Sip, feast, enjoy.

We had time for a last meal before catching an evening flight, and headed back to these environs for lunch a bit farther up King Street at the ramshackle lunch spot Leon’s (698 King St., leonsoystershop.com). Once a garage and body shop, it serves up a one-two punch of oysters and fried chicken. Smaller plates stand out, too, including a charred radicchio you will not forget. Packed with tourists and locals, Leon’s was all good vibes and great grub. Historic, yes, but Charleston is also firmly in the now.

For more info, go to charlestoncvb.com.