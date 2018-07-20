Fifteen years after Katharine Hepburn died at age 96, the screen legend is still big box office in her ancestral hometown of Old Saybrook, a quaint New England village a day trip away from Long Island in the Lower Connecticut River Valley.

On a recent afternoon, moviegoers were streaming out of the 250-seat Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, where Kate’s movie classics are presented along with live music performances (300 Main St., Old Saybrook; 860-510-0453, thekate.org). Fans can see her Emmy Award and other memorabilia displayed in the center’s small museum. On Main Street, her former neighbors still recall local sightings of the famously reclusive star who spent her retirement years in a nine-bedroom mansion in Old Saybrook’s Fenwick section.

Old Saybrook’s busy Main Street can be the starting point for a day trip to a handful of other riverbank towns.

Old Saybrook

Americana is everywhere you look on Main Street, where Old Glory waves from porches and mom-and-pop shops line brick sidewalks. The Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce’s sparkling white headquarters offers tourist information and a self-guided walking tour of 36 historic landmarks, including local Greek Revival, Federal, saltbox and Victorian homes (1 Main St., 860-388-3266, oldsaybrookchamber.com). There’s a Starbucks next door to the chamber, but you can also get a snack at Caffè Toscana (25 Main St.) or the Paperback Café coffeehouse and eatery (210 Main St.). Liv’s Oyster Bar and Restaurant (166 Main St.) serves New England clam chowder with bacon and chive buttermilk biscuits.

For a view of the Connecticut River, drive down Main Street to Shore Point, a public park with a mini-golf course (open through Labor Day, $5 per round), a hot dog concession and riverside benches. Like many a traditional New England hamlet, Old Saybrook hosts free concerts on the town green, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through August.

Essex

The tiny town (population approximately 6,500), a five-mile drive north from Old Saybrook, is home to one of the region’s major attractions: the Essex Steam Train. The Valley Railroad has been running trains for 150 years from its Essex station. Passengers board vintage train cars pulled by 100-year-old steam engines through the Connecticut River countryside to Chester, connecting to a riverboat ride on the Becky Thatcher. Train whistles and engineer caps are sold in a gift shop for kids to entertain themselves on the way home ($10-$30, 1 Railroad Ave.; 860-767-0103, essexsteamtrain.com). The Connecticut River Museum at Steamboat Dock in Essex explores local maritime heritage with exhibitions and river cruises (67 Main St.; 860-767-8269, ctrivermuseum.org). From the museum it’s a short walk to The Griswold Inn, founded in 1776, with a taproom serving drinks to riverfront types since 1801 (36 Main St., 860-767-1776, griswoldinn.com).

Ivoryton

Ivoryton earned its proper name — as well as its nickname, “The Town That Elephants Built” — from a local industry that imported tusks from slaughtered African pachyderms to manufacture piano keys during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The controversial ivory trade is long gone, but the community hall built with its profits in 1911 is now the Ivoryton Playhouse, specializing in musicals (103 Main St.; 860-767-7318, ivorytonplayhouse.org).

Old Lyme

Founded in 1665, Old Lyme is as much a time machine as a river town. The Old Lyme Historic District, running the length of Lyme Street, includes the John McCurdy House, an 18th century Gothic Revival home where both George Washington and the Marquis de Lafayette were guests. A historic walking tour itinerary is available from the Old Lyme Historical Society (860-434-0684, oldlymehistorical.org). Another Old Lyme attraction, the Florence Griswold Museum, is housed in the Georgian mansion where Childe Hassam Lyme Art Colony painters founded American Impressionism (96 Lyme St., Old Lyme, 860-434-5542, florencegriswoldmuseum.org).

East Haddam

Stars are born at the Goodspeed Opera House, a Tony Award-winning regional theater that presents Broadway-quality musicals — including original productions and revivals (6 Main St.; 860-873-8668, goodspeed.org). Elsewhere in East Haddam, a star from an early age is celebrated at Gillette Castle State Park, the former 184-acre estate of William Gillette, an actor best known for portraying Sherlock Holmes on stage and screen. Gillette’s 24-room stone castle, which the eccentric actor outfitted with odd touches such as built-in couches and sliding tables, is open for tours daily ($2-$6) through Labor Day (67 River Rd.; 860-424-3200, ct.gov). The Essex Steam Train offers an alternate castle route: a 30-minute train ride to the Chester-Hadlyme Ferry, which transports passengers to the base of Gillette Castle State Park for a half-mile uphill hike to the castle ($5/vehicle weekdays, $6 weekends, $2 walk-on or bicycle).