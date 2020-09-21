Seeking a peek at the annual kaleidoscope of color less than 120 miles away in metro New York’s three best fall foliage destinations? Just hop in the car and visit the Catskills, the Lower Hudson River Valley or the Poconos. A short ride later, just park, forget your cares and let the celebration begin.

The Catskills

With nearly 100 peaks over 3,000 feet, the Catskills are true mountains, so just driving through them is destined to reward you with a constantly changing collage of yellows, oranges, and reds springing out of deep woods, along untamed watercourses, and over dramatic forested peaks. An uphill hike is the most obvious way of seeing both the forest and the trees, but you can also:

Let ’er rip at 50 mph at Zipline New York at Hunter Mountain, home of the longest (4.6 miles total) and highest (600 feet) zip line course in North America. The park has pivoted to start this season with private small group tours of its adrenaline-charged course that involves 6 zips and 4 suspension bridges. ($640 for group of 8, 518-263-4388, ziplinenewyork.com).

Rise above the situation on the Hunter Mountain or Windham Mountain Skyride (scenic chairlift). Hunter Mountain’s (518-263-4223, huntermtn.com) is usually open weekends (and Columbus Day) through the season. From the top, it’s a 2-mile hike to New York’s highest fire tower. Windham Mountain’s skyride has been modified for coronavirus distancing and costs $14 for adults, $10 for ages 7-17 (800-754-9463; windhammountain.com).

Choo choo through the woods on the Delaware & Ulster Railroad (800-225-4132; durr.org) in Arkdale. The two-hour, narrated journey goes 12 miles up (shorter trips on October weekends) the East Fork of the Delaware River and costs $18 for adults, and $12 for ages 3-12.

INFO Catskill Association for Tourism Services, visitthecatskills.com.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Hudson River Valley

Encounters of a more “civilized” nature await leaf peepers in the equally scenic — albeit less dramatically so — Lower Hudson River Valley, where the focus is primarily on the intersection of mankind and nature. While many will want to just drive, admire, refresh, and repeat, you can also:

Reflect favorably on the Mighty Hudson on a cruise through the rugged and richly hued Hudson Highlands. Leaving out of Peekskill and sailing north is “The Evening Star” (914-589-7773; trinitycruises.com). Tours are narrated and last between 1 ½ and 2 hours.

Frolic al fresco at Storm King Art Center, a 500-acre, large-scale sculptured landscape in Cornwall that is even more thought-provoking against an autumnal backdrop. Admission is now by timed reservation, which are released in two-week blocks and priced by vehicle, from $20 with extra costs per passenger (845-534-3115; stormking.org).

Look way down at Walkway over the Hudson State Historic Park (845-454-9649, walkway.org). Abandoned in 1974, the former Poughkeepsie-Highland Railroad Bridge reopened to pedestrians in 2009 as the world’s longest elevated pedestrian bridge. But the mile and a quarter length doesn’t fascinate nearly as much as the 212-foot height. Free admission, but parking costs $5.

Drink in the scenery at any (or several) of the three dozen local wineries. Note, however, that many are just tasting rooms offering minimal ambient scenery. Serving up some of the most aesthetic viewing experiences are Benmarl in Marlboro, Millbrook in Millbrook, Warwick Valley in Warwick, and Whitecliff in Gardiner.

Admire the furnishings (and grounds) at a historic manor house. Among the most autumnally appealing are Washington Irving’s Sunnyside in Irvington, John D. Rockefeller’s Kykuit, in Tarrytown, Springwood (FDR’s home) in Hyde Park, and Olana, Hudson River School artist Frederick Church’s hilltop studio/home, in Hudson.

INFO Hudson Valley Tourism Inc., 800-232-4782; travelhudsonvalley.com.

The Poconos

It is precisely because their slopes aren’t as steep and their valleys aren’t as narrow that the Poconos of northeastern Pennsylvania offer fall visitors significantly more recreational opportunities than the Catskills. Among the most popular activities are golf, fishing, boating, hiking, biking and horseback riding, many of which can be done at resorts that cater to families. But you can also:

Ride the rails on either the hour and a half Pocono Foliage Express (570-253-2697; thestourbridgeline.net; $20 adults, $10 ages 3-12) out of Honesdale or the hourlong Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railroad out of charming Jim Thorpe (570-325-8485, lgsry.com, where there's now an open air car option ($20 adults, $10 ages 3-12) or groups of up to six can ride privately in the caboose ($125).

Go with the littoral flow through the turbulent Lehigh Valley Gorge by white-water raft or through the considerably more tranquil Delaware (River) Water Gap by canoe, kayak, or raft. Several outfitters, including Pocono Whitewater (800-944-8492, poconowhitewater.com) and Whitewater Challengers (800-443-RAFT, whitewaterchallengers.com) offer both family and dam release float trips through October for roughly $50 and $70 respectively. Self-guided trips down the Delaware vary from 2-6 hours and from 4-14 miles with prices ranging from $35 to $50 per person. (For a list of authorized outfitters, most of which are open through mid-October, visit nps.gov/dewa.)

INFO Poconos Mountains Visitors Bureau, 570-421-5791; poconomountains.com.