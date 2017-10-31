This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Fall family vacation ideas from farm stays to football

Take the kids apple-picking in Washington, see wildlife in Rocky Mountain National Park and more.

Head to the

Head to the "Big House" to see the University of Michigan Wolverines hit the field. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dave Reginek

By FamilyTravel.com (TNS)
The brisk air, falling leaves and bright colors of autumn inspire families to harvest new travel plans. Here are five ideas to consider:

1. PICK YOUR OWN APPLES

The whole family will enjoy a day in a pick-your-own-fruit orchard. Gather your crop, then return home to make your own apple juice, pie or cobbler. Stay close to home or visit the state that harvests more than half the country’s apples. In Washington’s Yakima Valley, the Johnson family has been sharing its bounty for more than 100 years.

INFO johnsonorchardsfruit.com, pickyourown.org, usapple.org

 

2. FOLLOW THE FLOCK

Head to southern Arizona, considered one of the best spots for birding in the country. Declare the historic and family-friendly Tubac Golf Resort & Spa your base camp and let the exploration begin. Hike from the resort, situated on the 500-acre Otero Ranch in the Santa Cruz River Valley, and appreciate views of the Tumacácori and Santa Rita peaks in the distance.

INFO tubacgolfresort.com, visitarizona.com

 

3. EXPERIENCE COLLEGE GAME DAY

It’s all about the maize and blue in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the University of Michigan Wolverines capture the town’s attention every fall. Those lucky enough to snag tickets to the “Big House,” as the 100,000-plus seat stadium is called, will revel in the sweet smell of barbecue as fans fire up their grills before the game. Stay at the Graduate Hotel for its nods to local history and tradition.

INFO graduateannarbor.com, visitannarbor.org

 

4. DISCOVER FARM FRESH

Take a farm tour and learn how our food moves from plow to porch. Visit a community garden and become inspired to join in. Or spend the night on a family farm and get ready to pitch in for the morning chores. At farms across the country, kids can collect eggs, pet pigs, corral critters or tend to a garden brimming with fresh produce.

INFO farmstayus.com

 

5. TAKE A SCENIC DRIVE

Visit Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado and observe crystalline lakes and jagged peaks during a drive on Trail Ridge Road. Look for between 600 and 800 elk grazing at lower elevations during the fall and winter months. Also be on the lookout for bighorn sheep and the occasional moose browsing the willow thickets.

INFO visitgrandcounty.com, visitestespark.com, nps.gov

