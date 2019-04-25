Fans of the long-running TV game show “Family Feud” will be able to play a live version of the game when the new Carnival Mardi Gras ship debuts in 2020.

The cruise line announced this month that the ship will carry the same format and set of the syndicated TV show — including the buzzers and podium. Two five-person teams, usually a family or group of friends, will compete against each other by answering trivia questions based on survey questions. But don’t expect Steve Harvey, who hosts the TV version, to lead the game on the Mardi Gras — the cruise director will emcee.

At 1,130-feet long and a capacity of 6,500 passengers, the Mardi Gras will be the cruise line’s largest ship, with 20 stateroom categories and a roller coaster. The ship will depart from New York on Sept. 30, 2020, for a 15-day Southern Caribbean voyage; cabins start at $1,289.

In October and November 2020, the Mardi Gras will sail to the Eastern and Western Caribbean out of Port Canaveral, Florida.

INFO carnival.com