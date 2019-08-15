It’s never too late to plan a family vacation. Here are five ideas to consider:

1. SAMPLE THE PURA VIDA LIFESTYLE

Seamlessly integrating the peninsula’s vibrant landscape with the amenities of a contemporary eco-luxury hotel, the 182-room, Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo is an ideal spot from which to tap into the “pura vida” lifestyle (it’s for real).

Choose from a long list of adventure, spa, fitness and wellness opportunities served up in a relaxed and welcoming indoor-outdoor environment. Access kayaks, paddleboards and Jet Skis from the beach or relax by one of several pools that overlook the volcanic sand beach areas.

INFO fourseasons.com/costarica

2. TEE UP A FAMILY GOLF TRIP

Make golf the centerpiece of your family getaway when you visit Madden's on Gull Lake in Minnesota, a classic Midwestern resort in the land of 10,000 lakes. Get your good-natured game on with a little croquet, horseshoes, badminton, shuffleboard or fishing competition.

INFO maddens.com; exploreminnesota.com

3. VISIT A SEASIDE RESORT

Perched above the Pacific on 102 acres, the stunning views from the oceanfront oasis of Terranea in the Los Angeles area are reason enough for a visit. Check in and enjoy sea kayaking, strolling along the Discovery Trail, the Tide Pool Kids Club and a kid-friendly resort pool.

INFO Terranea.com

4. TAKE A SCENIC ROAD TRIP

Sometimes called the Million Dollar Highway, the San Juan Skyway, a spectacular drive through southwestern Colorado, will stun the visual senses. Appreciate jagged peaks, pastoral valleys, waterfalls and colorful canyons as you wind your way along this stunning loop.

In the adjoining state of Arizona, you’ll recognize the skyline from movies and television commercials. Your entire family will marvel at Monument Valley’s 250 million-year-old red rock formations, the magical light and the American Indian history that is part of an iconic landscape.

INFO Colorado.com; VisitArizona.com

5. LEARN ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE

You can learn about how climate change is affecting a park near you or one you’ve hoped to visit. Visit one of our national treasures to find out what the Park Service is doing and how you might be able to help.

INFO NPS.gov