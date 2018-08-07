Expecting a bundle of joy? Then take time now to enjoy being a twosome. Here are five ideas for experiencing a babymoon.

1. Linger in luxury. At the Four Seasons Jackson Hole, the four-night Pampering Package includes spa time specially designed for parents-to-be as well as daily breakfast and the chance to unwind in a spectacular mountain setting. Nearby, Grand Teton National Park trails hug the shores of String, Leigh and Trapper Lakes.

INFO fourseasons.com/jacksonhole

2. Take a bucket list trip. The islands of Tahiti are a top choice for many seeking a romantic holiday. Before late-night nursing begins, board a four-masted sailing yacht and relax amid blue lagoons and pristine coral reefs. As a Windstar guest, you’ll spend a day on a small island where it’s possible to sip coconut drinks and wade into the sapphire-colored sea.

INFO windstarcruises.com

3. Babymoon in Bermuda. Pillows may never matter as much as they do during pregnancy. That’s why Bermuda’s Fairmont Southampton includes your choice of extra pillows as part of its Babymoon package. You can look forward to strolling along pink sand beaches and relaxing through a prenatal massage in the Willow Stream Spa.

INFO fairmont.com/southampton-bermuda

4. Energize at Enchantment. With the spectacular red rocks of Sedona’s Boynton Canyon as backdrop, this Southwestern resort’s onsite spa is the scene for a relaxing getaway with your partner. Choose from an assortment of treatments crafted for guests who are expecting a child. A nutritionist is also available to provide tips on nourishing the pregnant and post-pregnant body as well as the newest addition to the family.

INFO enchantmentresort.com

5. Unplug. With your doctor’s permission, go off the grid. Leave the lists that accompany your busy life behind and turn away from television news, sports scores and pesky political punditry. Tune in to nature, each other and the quiet that you know is temporary.