Summer destinations that offer families adventure, memories

Where will you be this summer? Here are five destinations that promise to deliver family adventure and magical memories:

Half Moon, Montego Bay, Jamaica. You’ll find a multitude of ways to enjoy family time within 400 beachfront acres at this iconic Caribbean resort. Young guests are greeted with their own welcome drink and invited to discover the Anancy Children’s Village, a play area for kids ages 3 to 12. Settle into individual rooms, suites or villas before choosing from a menu of activities that include a round of golf on the Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed 18-hole championship course, tennis and water sports such as scuba diving, parasailing, wakeboarding and tubing.

INFO halfmoon.com

The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colorado. This five-star resort has offered up its special brand of Western hospitality for nearly a century. The top-notch golf program draws national tournaments (including the 2018 Senior Open) as well as families eager to enjoy the game with Rocky Mountain grandeur as a backdrop. Kids 12 and under play free with a paying adult after 2 p.m. Ask about complimentary Sunday afternoon family golf clinics and unlimited weekday golf packages. Beyond the links, enjoy hiking, horseback riding, resort-style pools and more. The Grand Memories package is designed for multigenerational vacations.

INFO broadmoor.com; colorado.com

Grand Marais, Minnesota. Located on the shores of Lake Superior, this friendly, harborside village blends an artistic, creative vibe with an adventurous spirit. Home to nationally renowned artist schools and galleries, Grand Marais also serves as the gateway to the Gunflint Trail National Scenic Byway and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Hike Pincushion Mountain, set sail on Superior or bike along the shoreline. Plan a side trip down the historic Gunflint Trail where you’ll have the option to paddle across glacier-carved lakes, hike through ancient forests, fish for Walleye and sample Northwoods hospitality.

INFO gunflint.com; visitcookcounty.com; onlyinmn.com

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort, Puerto Rico. Re-opened since March 1, following a post-hurricane closure, this lush, oceanfront resort is adjacent to the El Yunque National Rainforest and the Mameyes River, where eco tours are possible. Kids can look forward to iguana feeding, bird walks, salsa dancing and cooking classes as well as face painting and arts and crafts. Sporting families will want to check out the tennis center, two world-class golf courses and the spa and fitness center. Ask about family packages.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO wyndhamriomar.com