Wrap your travel dreams and give the gift of experience, knowledge and memories that last a lifetime. Here are five ideas to consider.

1. ISLAND LOVERS

Windstar sailing ships deliver explorers to an island paradise where blue lagoons and pristine coral reefs provide epic snorkeling, scuba diving and Jet Ski options. Kayak and paddleboard off the back of the ship’s sports deck. Learn about local cultures during hiking, kayaking and museum-centric shore excursions.

INFO windstarcruises.com

2. SNOW LOVERS

For those who relish the white stuff, the gift of travel to Colorado Ski Country will be a high-altitude hit. At more than 21 resorts throughout the state, kids of various ages can ski free. For example, kids younger than 5 always ski free at Arapahoe, Aspen Snowmass and Loveland.

INFO coloradoski.com, colorado.com

3. HORSE LOVERS

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Choose a ranch vacation and you can learn horsemanship in an authentic and scenic setting. Ride in open meadows, on mountain trails or in the sun-drenched, desert Southwest. Family members can participate in a real cattle drive, take a horse pack trip into the backcountry or just relax during daily trail rides and around the campfire come nightfall.

INFO duderanch.org, top50ranches.com

4. BASEBALL LOVERS

Are you a fan of Fenway or Miller Park? A Big League Tour might be a perfect fit for your family. You’ll hang out with major league players, get on to the field, inside the dugouts and catch a batting practice in the venues that continue to infuse allegiance to the game. Pair a tour with a trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

INFO bigleaguetours.com

5. NATURE LOVERS

Celebrate our freedom and the beauty of our land with a visit to one or more of our 392 national parks. The National Park Service’s Web pages are specifically designed to help regular and first-time visitors plan a meaningful trip. There you research park activities as well as camping, back-country, lodging and educational options. Check for fee-free days and Junior Ranger programs for the kids.

INFO nps.gov/pub_aff/plan_your_visit/index.htm