It’s that time of year when we review recent adventures and plan for the year ahead. Here are five ideas to inspire your family’s travels:

1. TRAVEL FOR ADVENTURE

Stoke your family’s passion for new experiences with Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic’s Global Explorer’s program. Kids will hike up volcanoes, snorkel with sea lions and walk among giant tortoises, all while learning how to read maps, populate a field notebook and build observation skills. Lindblad launched the program in the Galápagos Islands and will expand to Alaska in 2018.

INFO expeditions.com

2. TRAVEL TO RELAX

At the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, slumber at the gateway to world-class skiing, hiking, fly-fishing and two of our most breathtaking national parks. Take advantage of the heated pool, top-notch spa and fine dining. Grown-ups can plan a day touring local art galleries while youngsters are engaged by the smart kids program.

INFO fourseasons.com/jacksonhole

3. TRAVEL WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cruises, all-inclusive resorts and resort rentals provide easy-to-predict pricing as well as built-in activities for every age group. Tour companies such as Thomson Family Adventures specialize in crafting compelling itineraries that appeal to multiple generations. Book spacious condos with resort rental site Vacatia and you’ll have the option to make payments and split the bill with family members using FlexPay.

INFO cruisecompete.com; familyadventures.com; vacatia.com

4. TRAVEL TO LEARN

A family trip is one of the best educational tools available. Visit The National Museum of African American History and Culture, devoted to the documentation of African-American life and history. Gain new insight into our national tragedy during a heart-wrenching tour of New York’s National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum. Learn about animal behaviors at a nearby zoo or animal park.

INFO nmaahc.si.edu; 911memorial.org; AZA.org

5. TRAVEL SMART

Use apps to make the most of your travel time and resources. Organize your details with Tripit. Make GasBuddy your reliable road-trip pal. If your well-crafted plans go awry, know that HotelTonight can help track down a last-minute place to stay. And turn to GateGuru for airport security and restaurant intelligence should your family be faced with delayed flights or a long layover.

INFO tripit.com; gasbuddy.com; hoteltonight.com; gateguru.com