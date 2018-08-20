Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Travel

Family travel: From indoor kid-friendly themes to active, outdoor pursuits

There is spectacular hiking in Gros Morne National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Park in Newfoundland, Canada. Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

By Lynn O'Rourke Hayes FamilyTravel.com
It's always a good time to plan a family vacation. Here are five ideas to consider:

1. Family by JW Marriott

Tap into the family-friendly experiences — for children 5 to 12 — at the 83 JW Marriott hotels around the world. In New York and beyond, JW Marriott has teamed with the Guggenheim to engage young guests with activity guides and experiences that explore art, architecture and culture. The Joffrey Ballet collaborated on suggested in-room exercises to help families wake up in the morning and wind down each evening. 

INFO jwmarriott.com/family

2. The Watergate, Washington, D.C.

Visit our country's capital city with your favorite American Girl fan for an experience she'll never forget. Check in to the hotel's specially designed suite, sink into the plush velvet pink sofa and scan the room for American Girl's best-selling books, fan-favorite products. Get ready for afternoon tea for kids and their dolls, mommy-and-me manicures and pedicures, and an American Girl movie and popcorn night. 

INFO thewatergatehotel.com

3. Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland

Visit this UNESCO World Heritage Park in Canada for outdoor adventure. Hikers will find trails winding through fjords, towering cliffs, waterfalls and dense forests. The region is reported to have one of the highest concentrations of moose on the planet. The park is also home to a long stretch of the history-rich Viking Trail to L'Anse aux Meadows, the only proven Viking settlement in North America.

INFO newfoundlandlabrador.com

4. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

In the late 1880s fur trappers passing through this Colorado enclave heard an odd noise resembling a steamboat. They found more than 150 geothermal springs that today soothe tired muscles apres ski or after a long day's hike. Outdoor pursuits include rafting, mountain biking, horseback riding and fly fishing or tubing on the Yampa River. 

INFO steamboatchamber.orgsteamboatflyfisher.com

5. Panama City Beach, Florida

Here the emerald green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrew Bay converge before spilling onto 27 miles of sugary white sand beaches. The area boasts 320 days of sunshine, championship golf, spas and diverse recreation. Stay at the Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort and swim in a lagoon pool, play tennis, access kids' programming, ride a Jet Ski and stretch out with yoga on the beach. 

INFO visitpanamacitybeach.com; resortcollection.com

