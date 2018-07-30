Family travel: Learn about Native American cultures

Here are five places where your family will learn about Native American and First Nation ancient traditions and modern adaptations.

1. Navajo Nation, Monument Valley, Arizona. Your entire family will be mesmerized by the spellbinding landscape that is the sacred homeland of this Native American people. Hike or ride horseback through the sandstone masterpieces that tower above the high desert floor. Experience this iconic landscape from the Navajo owned hotel inside Monument Valley. Ask about guided tours.

INFO monumentvalleyview.com

2. Little Big Horn Battlefield, Crow Agency, Montana. Here in 1876, 263 soldiers and attached personnel of the U.S. Army, including Lt. Col. George A. Custer, met death at the hands of several thousand Lakota and Cheyenne warriors. Every August, the Crow Agency hosts Crow Fair, a celebration that includes pow wows, parades, dancing and an All Indian Rodeo. Guided tours are also offered during the summer months.

INFO nps.gov/libi

3. Ohio State Parks. Ancient Indians began occupying the land that is now the state of Ohio more than 10,000 years ago when the Ice Age was just ending. Among the tribes here were the Delaware, Shawnee, Miami, Mingo, Wyandot and Ottawa. Today more than 10,000 Indian Mounds — used for burials and ceremonies — are found throughout the state. State parks offer interpretive and education programs.

INFO xanterra.com; greatohiolodges.com

4. First Nations, British Columbia. Visit Vancouver, home of the Coast Salish peoples. Then travel north along the spectacular Sea to Sky Highway. In Whistler, visit the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre, showcasing the living cultures of the Squamish and Lil'wat First Nations through exhibits, art, food, language, interactive activities and engaging performances in a magnificent mountain setting.

INFO indigenousbc.com

5. Taos Pueblo, Taos, New Mexico. Continuously inhabited for more than 1,000 years, this remarkable community remains a pristine example of Native American culture, tradition and architecture. Close to 1,900 Pueblo Indians still live full or part time within the community. Take a walking tour and uncover a rich history, view native arts and crafts and observe a way of life rarely glimpsed in our otherwise high-tech world.

INFO taospueblo.com