Gather your clan and discover the history and inspiration behind some of our country’s most popular music. Here are five places where the good times roll:



1. THE CROOKED ROAD, VIRGINIA'S HERITAGE MUSIC TRAIL. Steep yourself in authentic mountain music in this 300-mile scenic corridor that winds through the colorful mountain communities of southwest Virginia. Enjoy folk concerts, bluegrass festivals, Friday night jamborees and family square dancing nights.

INFO virginia.org; thecrookedroad.org



2. DETROIT. Visit the birthplace of the Motown Sound and techno to learn about how the area’s diverse population added to its rich musical traditions. Stop by the Motown Museum to tap into the sounds of the Supremes, the Temptations and Marvin Gaye and to learn how the artists created their tracks.

INFO visitdetroit.com



3. GRAND OLE OPRY; NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE. Dedicated to honoring country music’s rich history and current popularity, the Grand Ole Opry showcases a mix of country legends and the contemporary luminaries who are breaking new ground. Take in the Saturday night performances on the legendary stage or book a backstage tour.

INFO opry.com



4. THE GRAMMY MUSEUM AT L.A. LIVE, LOS ANGELES. The Grammy Museum is a 30,000 square-foot facility with more than two dozen exhibits. Learn about the creative process, and the art and technology of the recording process, as well as the history of the Grammy Awards. Kids will enjoy the hands-on, in-the-studio experiences as well as an in-depth exploration of the annual Grammy Awards telecast.

INFO grammymuseum.org



5. ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM, CLEVELAND, OHIO. Learn the history behind the birth of rock ’n’ roll and find out which 500 songs shaped the genre. Located on the shores of Lake Erie, the constantly changing and expanding museum exhibits will get your feet stomping and your heart pounding.

INFO rockhall.com

