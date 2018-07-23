Family vacations provide time to pursue a passion or explore a new hobby. Here are five ideas to consider:

1. Go biking in Colorado

In Snowmass, access more than 80 miles and more than 4,400 vertical feet of well-maintained road and dirt trails. Snowmass Bike Park, located on Snowmass Ski Area, is open daily for guests to explore, with rentals and bike services available.

INFO bikesnowmass.com; colorado.com

2. Focus on the music in Phoenix

At the Musical Instrument Museum, check out the Steinway piano on which John Lennon composed “Imagine” as well as the instruments of Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and George Benson. Kids will enjoy the Experience Gallery, where they can touch, play and hear instruments from different cultures.

INFO themim.org

3. Hang 10 in Hawaii

Kids of all ages can learn to hang 10 on Maui’s Ka’anapali Coast. Sign up for single lessons or daylong camps at Goofy Foot Surf School. Later, visit the Maui Ocean Center, go snorkeling or explore the road to Hana.

INFO gohawaii.com; goofyfootsurfschool.com

4. Become a birder in Belize

With the help of trained naturalists, spotting scopes and binoculars, learn to recognize some of the 574 colorful species of birds that reside in the natural beauty of Belize. The diverse habitat and the many national parks, private reserves and mangrove swamps make it easy for families to observe a wide variety of birds.

INFO birdinginbelize.com; travelbelize.org

5. Work on your game in Kohler, Wisconsin

The American Club, a AAA Five-Diamond Resort Hotel located on the shores of Lake Michigan, offers juniors and parents multiple levels of instruction at its Kohler Golf Academy. Family members can focus on the game’s fundamentals, including fitness and nutrition, skill development, etiquette and sportsmanship as well as experience four Pete Dye-designed courses.

INFO americanclubresort.com