Warm up to the wonders of winter adventure. Here are five spots to help you to do that.

1. JUNEAU, ALASKA

Pop on your skis and put things in perspective when you glide across Mendenhall Lake. With a massive glacier as your backdrop, your whole family will enjoy speeding across the flat terrain while taking in some of the most majestic scenery imaginable. Check out the groomed Nordic trails at Eaglecrest, a community-owned ski resort on Douglas Island just minutes from Juneau.

INFO traveljuneau.com, alaska.org

2. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

Discover the magic of our first national park cloaked in her winter finery. New snowfall serves as the perfect backdrop for a Nordic adventure to a steaming backcountry geyser, a snowshoe around Old Faithful or wildlife viewing in the Lamar Valley. Venture to and from your overnight at the Snow Lodge via snow coach, stopping en route to observe animals on the move, icy waterfall formations and the evening alpenglow on the mountains.

INFO yellowstonenationalparklodges.com, visitmt.com

3. WINTER PARK, COLORADO

Explore more than 60 miles of groomed trails on skate skis when you visit this family favorite in the Colorado Rockies. Take free skiing lessons offered by the Nordic Center at the YMCA of the Rockies’ Snow Mountain Ranch, then partake of ice skating, broomball, tubing, sledding and arts and crafts.

INFO ymcarockies.org, visitgrandcounty.com, colorado.com

4. McCALL, IDAHO

Dogs are welcome on Nordic trails in several locations throughout McCall, where views of Payette Lake are paired with fresh air and contagious enthusiasm for adventure. At Jug Mountain Ranch, discover the Lyle Nelson Nordic & Snowshoe Trail system, designed by the local Olympian. Skate ski tracks send explorers through open meadows and pine-scented forests.

INFO tamarackidaho.com, jugmountainranch.com, visitidaho.org

5. KINGFIELD, MAINE

Explore more than 80 miles of trails via cross-country skis or on snowshoes in the backcountry of western Maine. Enjoy your off-the-grid adventure by day and then relax in a comfortable hut overnight where a warm bed and tasty meals await. Considered “boutique hostels,” the huts, run by a nonprofit organization, feature state-of-the-art green energy systems that generate and store their own power.

INFO mainehuts.org