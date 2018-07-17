Travel offers the prospect of a sensory feast. On your next trip, whether it be close to home or across the pond, encourage family members to do more than just “see the sites.” Here are five ways to expand awareness:

1. What do you smell?

Farmers markets, street fairs, carnivals, campfires, sulfur hot springs, a pine forest and fragrant rose gardens all offer an opportunity to sniff something special. Talk with the kids about which aromas make them want to linger and which they are eager to pass by.

INFO localharvest.org; colorado.com; travelportland.com

2. What do you hear?

Encourage the kids to close their eyes and tune in. Is that the whistle of a train in the distance? Do you hear a horse clip-clopping down the trail or the bugle of an elk? Listen intently to the traffic noise in the city, waves crashing on a rocky shoreline or an unfamiliar bird chirping in the rain forest.

INFO visitcostarica.com; visitjacksonhole.com

3. How does it feel?

From the topsy-turvy thrill created by riding a roller coaster, to the sensation of that first step into an unfamiliar landscape, each member of your family is bound to feel something new. How will your family react to the humidity of a coastal town or the dry air of the Sonoran desert? Talk about it.

INFO sixflags.com; visitarizona.com

4. May I touch?

From petting zoos to turtle sanctuaries, travel offers your family the opportunity to reach for the unexpected. Discuss the options ahead of time, particularly when young children are on board. Spiny cactus and colorful coral might look interesting, but close contact isn’t advised.

INFO aza.org; galapagosislands.com

5. Taste it.

Travel provides the ideal opportunity for kids to expand their culinary range. Seek out small, local establishments where it might be possible to learn about food preparation or even talk with the chef or proprietor.

INFO opentable.com