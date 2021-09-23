Why you should start planning a trip with your teen

You may have experienced a certain amount of togetherness with your teens in recent times. But when was the last time you ventured out for fun? Here are some reasons to start planning now:

Your teen will treasure special time spent with you.

Sure, they may resist at first given the big game, Heather’s birthday party or Jason’s upcoming gathering. But won’t there always be some can’t-miss or catch-up event on your teen’s calendar?They’ll have plenty to share with friends after you serve up some of his or her favorite music. Head to Nashville, Tennessee, home of the Grand Ole Opry and the best in country music, and learn how a simple radio broadcast spawned a global entertainment phenomenon.

Take in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe and the Johnny Cash Museum. Ask about backstage passes, behind-the-scenes tours and family packages. Or, indulge your teen with tickets to see his or her favorite pop star on stage in Vegas. Avoid some of the bright lights by staying at the Four Seasons, a non-gaming and luxurious oasis.

INFO: opry.com; visitmusiccity.com; fourseasons.com/lasvegas

Your teen may relish the healing attributes of nature.The benefits may include extended conversations once there is no social media to check or sports scores to review. So buckle up your personal flotation devices and share the thrill of a trip down Idaho’s Middle Fork of the Salmon River, where trout are plentiful, hot springs provide a welcome warm-up, and frothy rapids get the adrenaline pumping. Or, bypass crowds and head for Georgia's largest and southernmost barrier island. Pristine beaches, mud flats, dune fields and salt marshes provide respite for shore birds, sea turtles, wild turkeys and wild horses. Kayak, fish and hike by day. Enjoy the bounty of stars visible from your family's campsite. (No other lodging is available on the island.) A 30-minute, daily dockside program offers insight into the island's history, culture and ecosystem.

INFO: oars.com; nps.gov/cuis

Your teen may be stressed.It’s a complicated world. And these are complicated times. And, there may be colleges and careers to consider. So, plan a trip to southern Maine’s Migis Lodge on the shores of Lake Saranac, where families have been bonding since 1916. Swim, paddle, float, ski or sail by day. Then, gather your clan for a lobster or clambake before settling in for a fireside game night in your cozy cottage.

INFO: migis.com

Your teen is curious.So why not explore someplace new together?Take time now to plan that epic trip you’ll talk about for decades to come. Consider an adventure crafted by travel industry pros at Tauck. Through their Tauck Bridges program, you can expect hands-on learning, off-the-beaten-path adventures and insights into local cultures. Choose from trips that include Costa Rican rainforests, the wilds of Tanzania, the Swiss Alps or the islands of the Galapagos to cast memories more lasting than the latest gadget or hip fashion item. Check out the company’s planning tools designed to offer parents (and grandparents) a colorful option that will lure the younger set into the vacation design process. After all, anticipation is part of the adventure.

INFO: Tauck.com