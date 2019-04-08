4 family trips for animal lovers

For animal lovers, creatures are compelling. Here are four places where critters will keep your family’s attention:

1. Leaping Lamb Farm. Alsea, Oregon. For a trip they’ll remember till the cows come home, choose a farm vacation. Learn about raising lamb and heritage turkeys. Hang with the chickens, brush the horses and ask about Paco the donkey. It’s all possible on the 64-acre Leaping Lamb Farm in Alsea, Oregon. Lend a hand in the greenhouse, find your way to the orchard to pick apples, pears and plums or wander off to forage for mushrooms.

INFO leapinglambfarm.com

2. Ducky Delight. Memphis, Tennessee. If it quacks like a duck, you must be in a Peabody Hotel, where a squad of North American mallards waddles through the hotel twice daily, on a red carpet trek from their rooftop home to the lobby water feature. The fanfare is now a time-honored tradition that began in 1932 amid some late-night shenanigans that resulted in fowl swimming in the fountain. Today the birds strut their stuff in the good company of their “Duckmaster.” You won’t find duck on the hotel menu.

INFO peabodyhotelsandresorts.com

3. Big Cat Country. Eureka Springs, Arkansas. This unusual 450-acre sanctuary provides refuge for dozens of abandoned, abused and neglected tigers, lions, leopards and cougars while welcoming visitors to observe and learn more. Guests at the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge stay in safari-themed lodges, rooms or a treehouse bungalow. Educational talks, learning stations and a half-mile habitat tour led by a keeper are part of the experience. Behind-the-scenes tours and kids day camps are also possible.

INFO turpentinecreek.org

4. Canine Comfort. Cottonwood, Idaho. Jokes about sleeping in the doghouse are unavoidable. But good behavior should earn your kids the chance to spend the night in this supersized beagle where everything comes in the shape of a lovable canine. Relax with books, puzzles and games that are also — you guessed it — dog-themed. You can keep the memory of your Dog Bark Park Inn stay alive by taking home the carved dog art lovingly created by the establishment’s owners.

INFO dogbarkparkinn.com