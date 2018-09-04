Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Enjoy the fall bounty at farm stands like this one, Hyline Orchard Farm Market, in Wisconsin's Door County. Photo Credit: Alamy/Don Smetzer

By Lynn O’Rourke Hayes FamilyTravel.com (TNS)
The fresh air and vibrant colors of the season inspire families to harvest fall travel plans. Here are five ideas to consider:  

1. Crested Butte-to-Aspen Hike. Colorado

This 11-mile trek from one iconic mountain town to another offers stunning vistas and the chance to see the famous aspen groves. The trail takes adventurers over the Maroon Bell Pass at 12,500 feet, so be fit and prepared for weather changes. Crested Butte’s Nordic Inn offers a comfortable night’s sleep, breakfast and assistance in transport to and from the trailheads.

INFO travelcrestedbutte.com; nordicinncb.com; colorado.com

2. Door County, Wisconsin

Head to this scenic 70-mile peninsula in northeast Wisconsin for apple and cherry picking as well as farmers markets. Stop in for an iconic Fish Boil at one of many local restaurants. With fall colors as backdrop, hike local trails, stop by a lighthouse, and check out art shows, festivals and fireworks.

INFO doorcounty.com

3. Discover farm fresh

Fall is an ideal time to celebrate our nation’s bounty by spending the night or a weekend on a family farm. Leave the electronics and everyday expectations behind and get ready to pitch in for the morning chores. At farms across the country, kids can collect eggs, pet pigs, corral critters, tend to a garden brimming with fresh produce or hang out in the shade of fruit trees.

INFO farmstayus.com

4. Orange County, New York

Apples lovers can plan a fall trip to this Hudson Valley region where 25 varieties of apples grow on more than 1,000 acres. Stop by Apple Dave’s for luscious fruit plus live music and puppet shows. Lawrence Farms Orchard offers horse-drawn carriage rides. Consider the annual Warwick Apple Fest (Oct. 14) for live entertainment, children’s rides and an apple pie contest.

INFO orangetourism.org; warwickapplefest.com

5. Royal Oak Farm Orchard, Harvard, Illinois

See the country’s first maze composed entirely of mature apple trees. At “Amaze-N-Apples,” you can wander through 1.5 miles of walking trails on four acres while picking from nine different varieties of apples. After exiting the maze, stop by the bakery for fresh apple cider and doughnuts.  

INFO royaloakfarmorchard.com

