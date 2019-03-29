It’s time to put a family vacation on the calendar. Here are five ideas to consider:

1. Moab, Utah. Sample the wonders of red rock country during a four-day, multisport trip that includes an off-road Hummer Safari through a fantasyland of slick rock and a two-day, river rafting adventure with an overnight of pampered beach camping on the banks of the Colorado River. Other itineraries include hiking, mountain biking, hot air ballooning and rock climbing. Many outings are suitable for adventurers as young as 5.

INFO moabadventurecenter.com

2. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Visit the all-inclusive Grand Sirenis Punta Cana Resort for bronze-colored beaches amid a beautiful coconut grove. Families will appreciate child-focused pools, and a kids club as well as plenty of nonmotorized water sporting fun. Explore the on-site ancient Mayan ruin and nearby nature trails. Book by May 2 for up to a 20 percent discount on getaways through October 2019.

INFO sirenishotels.com

3. American Prairie Reserve, Montana. The nonprofit American Prairie Reserve is in the midst of stitching together a 3.5 million-acre nature reserve on the plains of Montana. It will provide a continuous land area, collaboratively managed for wildlife and recreation. Meanwhile, a campground and cabins, opening in late spring 2019, provide access to hiking, mountain biking, fishing and wildlife watching.

INFO americanprairie.org

4. Denver. If your kids love drawing on your driveway or sidewalk you wont want to miss Denver’s 17th Annual Chalk Art Festival. Be there for the free, two-day painting extravaganza (June 1-2) during which hundreds of artists turn the streets of Larimer Square, the Mile High City’s oldest and most historic block, into a colorful outdoor museum.

INFO larimerarts.org; denver.org

5. Galápagos Islands. Cruise through this legendary archipelago aboard a Smart Voyager-certified catamaran. Visit Santa Cruz, Santiago, Isabela, Rabida and San Cristobal islands while on the lookout for blue-footed boobies and the other unique species of wildlife that inspired Darwin and contributed to science’s understanding of life.

INFO surtrek.com