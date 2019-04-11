5 fun educational museums for your family to visit

Expand your mind and stretch your imagination in a museum. Here are five to consider:

1. Museum of the West, Scottsdale, Arizona. Your family can steep in the culture, history and art of the American West during a visit to this award-winning museum. From master potters to the unique stories of cowboy culture showcased on the silver screen, there is much to learn through interactive exhibits, scavenger and treasure hunts and multimedia kiosks.

2. Museum of Clean, Pocatello, Idaho. Visit this museum to learn about the history of tools used to spruce things up. You’ll see nearly 1,000 vacuum cleaners and learn their how they were developed over a century. Find out what it’s like to clean a chimney, as chimney sweeps once did. Learn lessons about waste from the “Texas-sized” trash can, check out the broom collection “swept in” from far and wide and visit the Garage to discover how clutter can affect the rest of our lives.

3. The Strong National Museum of Play, Rochester, New York. You’ll learn about play and favorite pastimes in a permanent exhibit that explores 300 years of history. View rare board games, see the world’s largest erector set, challenge your family to a game of toy trivia and test your memories in the concentration game within a 100,000 square foot fun zone. Hop aboard a train and check out the on-site National Toy Museum.

4. Delaware Children’s Museum, Wilmington, Delaware. Stretch your child’s imagination by serving up science, math and technology in a creative space. In the Bank on It exhibit kids get the chance to learn all about the currency that makes the world go round. Head to the Stratosphere to climb inside a 30-foot wide structure overlooking the lobby. In the Tree Pavilion, you’ll find a 350 year-old Sycamore, measuring 7.5 feet wide and tall and 21 feet long.

5. Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Portland, Maine. This museum encourages collaborative play with your child. Head to the Dress-up Theatre and tell your own story, go the rescue in the fire truck and explore the Touch Tank together. Capture the local vibe when you climb aboard a replica of a lobster boat. Learn how to haul in the traps, navigate your way to the Portland Harbor and discover the importance of the state’s fishing heritage.

