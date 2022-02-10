For kids across Long Island, February is famous for winter break, but as the pandemic continues to affect events and other fun things to do, it makes sense to look for outdoor fun that provides a bit more in the way of social distancing. Keeping in mind that mask rules and COVID protocols may apply, here’s some things both on Long Island and across New York State that take advantage of the winter season.

For a Long Island staycation

The Rinx at Harborfront Park

Located just off Port Jefferson Harbor, the rink is a great way to get you moving and at the right time of day, skaters can catch the glowing sunset. The surrounding village has lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance for those looking to grab a bite after skating. The rink is slated to operate until the second week of March. Rates are $12, $9.50 for children 11 and younger; skate rentals are $6.

INFO 101A East Broadway, Port Jefferson Village; 631-403-4357, therinx.com.

Suffolk County Farm and Education Center

This 100-year-old working farm provides learning experiences relating to agriculture, STEM and animal sciences. Its "Winter Farm Days" for kids is back for another year. Taking place daily from Feb. 22 to 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., this outdoor camp for kids grades K-6 includes activities involving farm animals and wagon rides to craft-making and more. $50 daily; kids should bring lunch (including a warm beverage in a thermos) and face coverings are required for any indoor activities.

INFO 350 Yaphank Ave; 631-852-4600, ccesuffolk.org.

Captain Lou Fleet

Among the more exhilarating natural sights winter brings to Long Island are the many seals that bask on the beaches. Take a charterboat that launches from Freeport before heading out to Hempstead Bay to search for seals. Each cruise will have a naturalist aboard to discuss the animals seen on the journey. The vessels have a heated cabin where hot chocolate, coffee and other snacks and drinks are available to buy (cash only). Tours are typically held only Saturdays and Sundays (through April 10), but sessions have been added for Feb. 21-25. Rates are $39, $34 for children 12 and under.

INFO 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport; 516-544-6698, liwhaleandsealwatching.com.

Mashomack Preserve

This Shelter Island preserve has more than 2,300 acres and 11 miles of coastline to hike. A variety of winter birds can be spotted, especially waterfowl in the marshes and on the bays. Guests who visit in February can read from the book "Almost Time" by Gary D. Schmidt, the pages are posted along a half-mile trail. Open dawn to dusk; weekends only.

INFO 79 S. Ferry Rd.; 631-749-1001, nature.org.

The Inn at East Wind Long Island

For an overnight staycation with lots to do within walking distance, this resort has a neighboring shopping village (The Shoppes at East Wind) where kids can ride a carousel or climb on playground structures shaped like a bus and a train. Manicures and pedicures can be had at The Spa and Salon and there’s a family-friendly indoor pool and a restaurant. Rates start at $139.

INFO 5720 Rt. 25A, Wading River; 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com.

For a New York State weekend getaway

Thunder Mountain Dog Sled Tours

There are a number of companies that provide the opportunity to ride while being pulled by dogs — and this spot runs a team of Alaskan huskies across frozen Mirror Lake in Lake Placid. Operating on a first-come, first-serve basis, children can take part as along as they ride with an adult. $20 per person; usual hours/ days of operation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday. Weather conditions dictate whether the sledding is possible. Located right across the street from where the sledding takes place, the High Peaks Resort (2384 Saranac Ave.; 518-523-4411, highpeaksresort.com) has rates starting at $289 during Presidents Week.

INFO Near the northern end of Main St.; 518-891-6239, facebook.com/thundermtdogsled.

Buffalo Zoo

Located in a city famous for its winters, guests coming through February can see polar bears, snow leopards and arctic foxes. Visitors can also explore indoor habitats and drop by one of the zoo’s two restaurants for a bite. Tickets can be purchased on-site or in advance and general admission is $16.95, $12.95 ages 2-12, under 2 enter free. Among the many hotel possibilities near the zoo and around the city, the Hampton Inn and Suites Buffalo Downtown (220 Delaware Ave.; 716-855-2223, hilton.com) has an indoor pool and rates starting at $138.

INFO 300 Parkside Ave.; 716-837-3900, buffalozoo.org.

Zipline New York

If you’d like to speed over a mountain setting before the spring arrives, this company has two styles of tours available to try. For a more family-friendly option, zip line New York has "The Mid-Mountain," which uses six different lines about 60 feet in the air and usually takes around 2-2.5 hours to complete (height maximum for participants is 77 inches; weight range allowed is 50-250 pounds). For an older group, "The Skyrider" takes its zippers more than 600 feet above the ground, on five separate lines on a tour that takes approximately 2.5-3 hours to finish. Tours available Thursdays through Sundays at select times; the Mid-Mountain is $99 per person, the Skyrider $149 per participant. For those spending the weekend, check out the Diamond Mills Hotel and Tavern (25 S. Partition St., Saugerties; 845-247-0700, diamondmillshotel.com), a hotel that includes a restaurant and a waterfall within view. Rates start at $250.

INFO 64 Klein Ave., Hunter; 518-263-4388, ziplinenewyork.com.

Rocking Horse Ranch

With its trails open throughout the year, a stay at this resort can include winter equestrian fun, such as riding a horse or a pony amid a potentially snowy backdrop. There’s also more seasonal options to try like skiing, ice skating and snow tubing, and while only overnight guests can use the amenities (no day passes), the price includes all meals, accommodations and unlimited use of activities. Rates start at $1,099 during Presidents Week, or $599 for the month of February (all-inclusive for a family of four).

INFO: 600 Rt. 44/ 55, Highland; 855-302-2358, rockinghorseranch.com.