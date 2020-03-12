Brace your taste buds, it’s going to be a hot and spicy spring festival season. And you don’t have to travel far to feel this burn.

The heat will be on in Brooklyn with festival homages to hot sauce, hot drinks and hangover-cure cocktails. Manhattan also likes it hot, with a festival showcasing global Creole cooking and celebrity TV chefs, and a steamy Flamenco fiesta with imported international dance icons.

Here are five red-hot food and culture events that you can travel to on a MetroCard or a half-tank of gas.

15th annual Coffee and Tea Festival

March 21 and 22; Saturday VIP session, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., general admission, noon-5 p.m.; Sunday VIP session, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., general admission noon-4 p.m.

Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Tickets: VIP admission/$35 includes gift bag; general admission, $25.

INFO: 631-940-7290, coffeeandteafestival.com/nyc

Stimulating is the word for this hot-drink extravaganza, one of the largest and longest-running coffee and tea sampling events in the nation. About 90 local, national and international companies will be pouring the steaming cups o’ joe and spots of tea. Learn about the international tea and coffee trade while you sip green, black, white and chai teas, and chug brewed coffee from some of the world’s hottest growing regions (Kenya, Puerto Rico, Sudan, Central and South America). Looking for an immersive experience? Dunkers can choose to bite into shortbread, Vermont cheese or biscuits saturated with their favored beverage.

Stimulation also comes in the form of seminars (extra fee) throughout both days. Industry pros and pioneers will be teaching festivalgoers how to meditate over morning tea or make alcohol-free drinks, known as mocktails. There will even be a session devoted to adding oomph in your oolong with a shot of Kentucky bourbon. There is also a new, genteel audience-participation event: a Tea Dueling competition in which duelists match wits over biscuits dunked in hot tea.

Flamenco Festival 2020

March 27 — 29 and April 3 — 5

New York City Center, 131 W. 55th St. (between Sixth and Seventh avenues), Manhattan.

Tickets: $35-$150.

INFO: 212-581-1212, flamencofestival.org

Here’s your chance to shout “Ole! Ole! Ole!” outside the soccer stadium. The Spanish-language chant that rewards exceptional performances will also be apropos when 120 artists from 30 companies heat up the hall over two weekends of Flamenco performances. The festival’s more than 50 dance programs offer contemporary takes on the traditional dance of Andalucía, Spain.

Festival headliners include Flamenco icon Rocío Molina; Manuel Liñán’s gender-bending, all-male dance company, which flouts tradition by dressing in female costumes; and La Chana, a legendary artist who rose to international stardom in the 1960s, disappeared from the scene for decades, and is making her comeback as a septuagenarian.

The Bloody Mary Festival

April 18, two sessions: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

The Factory Floor at Industry City, 268 36th St., Brooklyn.

Tickets: $52.50 (includes unlimited Bloody Marys and food and beverage tasting)

INFO: thebloodymaryfest.com

It may surprise Saturday night revelers, but the celery-topped Sunday morning tonic is more than a hangover potion for true Bloody Mary fans. “It’s a beloved brunch cocktail,” says Evan Weiss of Brooklyn, organizer of the Bloody Mary festival touring 12 U.S. cities including the Big Apple.

Inside the 20,000-square-foot space at gargantuan Industry City, a former World War I Navy Base on the Brooklyn waterfront, hundreds will be quaffing the classic concoction as interpreted by mixologists from 14 New York City bars and restaurants. Bloody Marys will be mixed in “traditional as well as innovative ways,” Weiss says, and paired with West Coast goat cheese, pickles, Brooklyn-made chocolates, craft beer, bacon and more.

After you’ve drained your cup (or cups), vote for your favorite in a People’s Choice Award contest to select the Best Bloody Mary in New York City.

8th annual Hot Sauce Expo 2020

April 18 and 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Tickets: $15. $100/VIP ticket for 21 and over, includes complimentary cocktails, craft beer, barbecue lunch box, free bottle of High River sauce and a gift bag.

INFO: nychotsauceexpo.com

How hot are the hottest sauce samples at this annual salute to the magical mixing of chili pepper, salt and vinegar?

“Hot enough to make grown-ups cry,” says event organizer Steve Seabury, who is also the owner of High River Sauces in Kings Park.

Test your tolerance for the upper hot sauce heat units on more than 50 brands, most of them bottled in the United States, but a few imported from Yucatán, Mexico, and the Southwest of England. Ice cream will be strategically placed nearby if you need to, um, clear your palate.

You can also put out that tongue of fire at bars serving craft beer, Margaritas and Bloody Marys, and with food ranging from vegan to Texas pit master-crafted barbecue.

The festival is also a stop on the Booze and Infuse National Cocktail contest, with Chicago, Portland, Oregon, New Jersey and New York City bartenders vying to create a mixology masterpiece in 90 seconds. The festival closes with a Guinness Book of World Records challenge that involves eating reapers, the world’s hottest known chili pepper.

Third Annual NYC Creole Food Festival

May 30 and 31

2-3 p.m. VIP hour both days, $75; 3-7 p.m. general admission, $35

DL Rooftop Lounge, 95 Delancey St., Manhattan.

917-693-3632, creolefoodfestival.com

Creole isn’t just a Haitian or New Orleans specialty. “It’s from all over the world,” says Creole Food festival organizer Fabrice Armand. The Queens, Long Island-raised Harlem resident (of Haitian parentage) is also running Creole festivals this year in Miami, New Orleans and D.C. The New York venue, the DL Rooftop Lounge, is one of those trendy open-air penthouse bars you read about in city magazines. More than a dozen restaurant chefs will be manning the food stations — including “Beat Bobby Flay” winners Kelvin Fernandez and Thiago Silva, “Top Chef” finalist Gregory Gourdet and “Chopped” champion Leen. While you savor Dominican, Cuban, Brazilian and Puerto Rican-style Creole, an Afro-Cuban Band sweeps you off to that palm-tree dotted beach in your mind.

Other hot festivals

Long Island:

North Fork Horseradish Festival, May 2, Hallockville Museum Farm, Riverhead, hallockville.com

Brooklyn

2020 Bacon and Beer Classic, April 11, baconandbeerclassic.com

Manhattan:

NYC Craft Distillers Festival, March 28, nyccraftdistillersfest.com

Tribeca Film Festival, April 15-26, tribecafilm.com/festival

NYC Vegetarian Food Festival, May 16-17, nycvegfoodfest.com