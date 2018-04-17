5 charming carousels for your family to visit

What’s not to love about a carousel? For a charming mix of music, whimsy and history, here are five to consider:

1. INDIANAPOLIS

This 1917 Dentzel menagerie carousel is the centerpiece of Carousel Wishes and Dreams, a permanent exhibit at the city’s children’s museum. After the building in which it was housed collapsed, the carved animals were salvaged, restored and eventually lowered through the roof to its new home on the fourth floor of the museum.

INFO childrensmuseum.org/carousel

2. SALEM, OREGON

Located in the city’s 23-acre riverfront park, this vintage-style carousel was lovingly created as a community project. Dozens of local families worked to prepare the site, even carve and hand-paint the horses. The gift shop offers handcrafted ornaments, books and gifts to providing continuing support for the community treasure.

INFO salemcarousel.wixsite.com/salem carousel

3. NORTH TONAWANDA, NEW YORK

Visit the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, housed in the original factory building, where you can ride two antique carousels and delve into their history. The largest of the pair, originally intended as a thrill ride for adults, rotates at 6.5 revolutions per minute. Ask about carving and restoration demonstrations.

INFO carrouselmuseum.org

4. WESTERLY, RHODE ISLAND

In Watch Hill, families can climb aboard what many believe to be the oldest flying-horse carousel (1876) in the country. It features hand-carved horses suspended from chains; tails and manes are crafted from real horsehair. The lucky reveler who grabs the brass ring near the end of the ride will win a token for a free ride.

INFO watchhillbeachandcarousel.com

5. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA

Kids learn about environmental conservation and preservation when they climb about this eco-minded carousel at the Santa Ana Zoo. Rather than hand-carved horses, the Conservation Carousel features endangered species. Kids who ride will receive a collectible educational card with information about at-risk creatures.

INFO santaanazoo.org