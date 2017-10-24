According to new research offered by Project Time Off, just one in four (27 percent) of employees surveyed actually unplug on vacation. Here are five places where hitting the off button won’t be a problem.

1. BELIZE

Snorkel and dive in coastal areas or go inland for dense greenery and the chance to see colorful native birds in this Central American gem. Stay at the Lodge at Chaa Creek for early morning bird-watching tours. Visit the Blue Morpho Butterfly Farm, where you’ll learn about native plants that provide globally significant remedies.

INFO chaacreek.com; travelbelize.org

2. SHAKER VILLAGE OF PLEASANT HILL, KENTUCKY

This 3,000-acre site is home to the country’s largest private collection of original 19th century buildings (including 34 original Shaker structures). Beeline to the farm to meet four-legged friends, for lessons in sustainability and organic gardening tips. Later, take a ride on the Dixie Bell Riverboat or explore the Kentucky River Palisades via kayak or canoe.

INFO shakervillageky.org

3. SINGLETREE GUN & PLOUGH, DANBURY, NORTH CAROLINA

Check in to the lodge or secluded cabins at this elegantly rustic resort and your digital detox has begun. Guests are encouraged to turn off their technology and become “intoxicated with nature” during their stay through hiking, relaxing on the lawn or earning a degree in “the fine art of Southern porch sittin’,” all while surrounded by 1,000 acres of wilderness.

INFO singletreegunandplough.com

4. DUBOIS, WYOMING

Wade into the vast Wyoming wilderness for high mountain lakes, miles of hiking, cross-coungtry ski and horseback trails and magnificent views. Stay at Brooks Lake Lodge where one- and two-bedroom rustic but restored cabins are nestled among the spruce and pine trees of the Pinnacle Mountains. Or consider an overnight pack trip into the backcountry.

INFO brookslake.com

5. ASSATEAGUE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, BERLIN, MARYLAND

This magnificent stretch of beach is perhaps most well known for the wild Chincoteague ponies that make their annual swim across the Assateague Channel. The Seashore, a part of the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, is also home to more than 300 species of birds as well as miles of trails for biking and hiking.

INFO nps.gov/asis