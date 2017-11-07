Our country’s rich seafaring history provides a compelling backdrop for a visit to these port cities. Here are five coastal communities worth exploring:

1. DULUTH, MINNESOTA

Located on Lake Superior, Duluth is the farthest-inland freshwater seaport in all of North America. Learn about the region’s shipping history at Canal Park as you dine and watch giant lake carriers pass under the world-famous Aerial Lift Bridge. Take a harbor cruise, go fishing, sailing, kayaking, shopping or visit a lighthouse.

INFO visitduluth.com

2. PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA

Just 45 minutes east of Orlando is the departure point for cruises bound for the Bahamas and beyond. You’ll want to visit the nearby Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex. Get inspired by the Shuttle Launch Experience, astronaut encounters, family overnight adventures, hands-on activities and behind-the-scenes tours.

INFO portcanaveral.com; visitspacecoast.com

3. BALTIMORE

Baltimore was an aging industrial port city until a renaissance turned the Inner Harbor into a family-friendly tourism destination. Visit Fort McHenry; defense of the fort inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Stop at the world-renowned Baltimore Aquarium, visit the Edgar Allan Poe house and museum, cruise the harbor, take in a game at Camden Yards or enjoy a crab feast.

INFO baltimore.org; nps.gov/fomc/index.htm

4. PORT TOWNSEND, WASHINGTON

On the northeast tip of the Olympic Peninsula and nestled on a bluff at the head of Puget Sound, Port Townsend is one of three Victorian seaports in the United States, and it has two National Historic Landmark Districts. The whole family will enjoy the urban chic vibe while visiting galleries and shops. Just miles from Olympic National Park, the electricity of a once bustling seaport still lingers in the salt air. Ask about the annual wooden boat festival.

INFO enjoypt.com; woodenboat.org

5. CAPE MAY, N.J.

This charming seaside escape was settled by whalers and fishermen in Colonial times. Today, visitors enjoy tree-canopied streets, Victorian architecture, boutique shopping and a day at the beach. Families will also enjoy exploring nature trails; bird, whale and dolphin watching; miniature golf; fishing and biking.

INFO capemaychamber.com