Six Flags is bringing back its 30-Hour Coffin Challenge to celebrate Fright Fest this year, with even more challenges for contestants.

The team at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, recently announced a variety of frightful, new rules and games for six coffin dwellers during the event on Oct. 13-14. The grand prize winner will receive $600, two Six Flags Gold Passes and two Fright Fest Haunted Maze Passes. Runners up will receive items ranging from Fright Fest day passes to season passes.

To make it even more difficult this year, Six Flags has implemented new rules and challenges using a point system that will tabulate one grand prize winner and runners up. Coffin-dwellers can earn points for challenges, and are penalized if they waive a challenge.

Contestants will lie in a covered coffin, with just a small mesh hole for that “ultra-claustrophic feeling,” says Six Flags. They will only be permitted to leave the coffin every three hours, and just for 13 minutes each time, for bathroom breaks or to use their cellphones.

Games include live bugs, pungent food items and trivia to earn points.

The event will begin Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. with a “Laying to Rest Ceremony,” and conclude on Monday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., with a “Raising from the Dead Ceremony.” Participants who step outside the coffins for any reason, except during designated breaks, will be disqualified. Interested coffin-dwellers can complete an application through Sept. 22 at www.sixflags.com/greatadventure/coffin-challenge. Finalists will be chosen the week of Sept. 23.

Here are some of the requirements:

You must be 18 or older, and have a valid photo ID.

You cannot have any medical conditions that would make lying in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to your health or well-being.

You must sign a waiver at check-in.



