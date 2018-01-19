TODAY'S PAPER
'Game of Thrones' ice hotel opens in Finland

A large decoration is seen inside a "Game of Thrones"-themed ice hotel in Kittila Finnish Lapland on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
A "Game of Thrones"-themed ice hotel complete with a bar and a chapel for weddings has opened in northern Finland in a joint effort by a local hotel chain and the U.S. producers of the hit TV series.

Lapland Hotels said Friday they chose "Game of Thrones" to be the theme for this season's Snow Village, an annual ice-and-snow construction project covering 20,000 square meters (24,000 sq. yards) in Kittila, 150 kilometers (93 miles) above the Arctic Circle.

Snow Village operations manager Janne Pasma told Finnish national broadcaster YLE that he was a huge fan of the series and it was "a dream come true" that HBO Nordic agreed to go along.

The hotel, which stays open until April, suggests that guests stay only one night due to below-zero temperatures.
 

