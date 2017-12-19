TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Travel

Giant holiday lanterns light up the Philippines

In this Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, photo, 10

In this Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, photo, 10 giant lanterns display their intricate light patterns at the competition in Pampanga province, Philippines. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Iya Forbes

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MANILA, Philippines — Skillfully crafted giant lanterns are lighting up the Christmas spirit in the Philippines.

Ten villages in Pampanga province took part in an annual giant lantern competition, proudly showcasing huge elaborate lanterns for everyone to see.

Small lanterns called "parols" traditionally decorate Filipino homes during the holiday season. In Pampanga, located on the outskirts of Manila, this tradition is followed on a much grander scale.

Compared to traditional Christmas lanterns that decorate many homes in the Philippines, Pampanga's awe-inspiring giant lanterns are usually around 6 meters (20 feet) in diameter, holding up to 10,000 light bulbs.

Electricity to power the lights is run through wires attached to large steel cylinders that are turned by hand, in sync with background music. This creates a complex harmonization of lights and sounds, making each giant lantern unique.

After hours of fascinating displays of lights and sounds from the 10 competing lanterns, a giant lantern creatively led by Teddy Aguilar took home the championship trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

"I proved that a four-peat is possible," beamed Aguilar.

It takes almost a year of planning to painstakingly create these giant works of art. After winning the competition, Aguilar says he plans on meeting with his team to develop bigger and better concepts for next year's event.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

LI Getaways

The pool by the Carriage House at the 11 inns and B&Bs on LI's South Fork
View of the ocean and beach at Gurney's East End hotels, inns for summer getaways
Yasmin and Chuck Godsmark from New Orleans learns 12 LI wineries with unique tasting rooms
People dance late into the summer night at Greenport after dark: There’s plenty to do at night, too
David Wines, farmer and owner at Ty Llwyd Tour brings foodies to North Fork food producers
WHEN | WHERE Mondays-Thursdays 11-5 p.m.; Fridays LI wineries uncork the weekend fun