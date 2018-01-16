Grace Bay Beach tops list of world’s best beaches

Has the cold weather got you thinking, “Time to plan a beach vacation?”

Flightnetwork.com got input from more than 600 travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies to compile its list of The World’s 50 Best Beaches. Heading the list is Grace Bay Beach in the Turks and Caicos, which enjoys 319 days of sunshine annually, according to the travel site. Other attractions of Grace Bay Beach are its natural beauty, sand and water quality and its remoteness. Here is the site’s top 10 list of the best beaches.

1. Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos

2. Whitehaven Beach, Australia

3. Anse Lazio, the Seychelles

4. Pink Sands Beach, the Bahamas

5. Navagio Beach, Greece

6. Baia Dos Porcos, Brazil

7. Playa Paraiso, Mexico

8. Hyams Beach, Australia

9. Hidden Beach, Mexico

10. Trunk Bay, U.S. Virgin Islands

In the United States, the highest-ranking beach was Honokalani Beach on Maui, Hawaii.