Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
82° Good Afternoon
Travel

Harry and Meghan's wedding outfits go on public display at Windsor Castle

The wedding outfits of Prince Harry and Meghan

The wedding outfits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be on display at Windsor Castle in England this fall. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jack Taylor

By The Associated Press
Print

The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding will go on public display this fall at the ceremony's venue, Windsor Castle.

Royal fashion fans will be able to get a close look at the bride's silk Givenchy wedding dress and 16-foot veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth II. There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the May 19 service, which was watched by millions around the world.

The exhibition, "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," will be at Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6, and at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.

Windsor Castle is about one hour's drive from central London; it is also accessible by rail and by bus. Admission is $28 for adults; $16 for those younger than 17; children younger than 5 are free.

INFO royalcollection.org.uk/visit/windsorcastle

By The Associated Press

Travel Extras

The Block Island Southeast Light sits like an 5 getaways near LI that keep summer alive
Princess Cruises is expanding. Sky Princess, shown, and New cruise ship to be named Enchanted Princess
Air Tahiti Nui has a sale on flights Cruises, tours, more travel deals this week
The Pontook Reservoir on the Androscoggin River along Fall foliage: Where to see it, early or late
The reopened Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Florida Keys resort reopens, recovered after storm
The casino at the MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, New resort and casino opens in the northeast