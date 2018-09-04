The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding will go on public display this fall at the ceremony's venue, Windsor Castle.

Royal fashion fans will be able to get a close look at the bride's silk Givenchy wedding dress and 16-foot veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth II. There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the May 19 service, which was watched by millions around the world.

The exhibition, "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," will be at Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6, and at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.

Windsor Castle is about one hour's drive from central London; it is also accessible by rail and by bus. Admission is $28 for adults; $16 for those younger than 17; children younger than 5 are free.

INFO royalcollection.org.uk/visit/windsorcastle