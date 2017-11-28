As if there weren’t enough reasons to visit Hawaii, here’s another: Your plane will most likely arrive on schedule.

Here are the U.S. Department of Transportation’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for September. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 94 percent

2. Delta Air Lines, 88.7 percent

3. Alaska Airlines, 86.4 percent

4. SkyWest Airlines, 86.1 percent

5. United Airlines, 85.5 percent

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

6. Frontier Airlines, 83.9 percent

7. American Airlines, 82.8 percent

8. Southwest Airlines, 82.4 percent

9. ExpressJet, 81 percent

10. Virgin America, 77.4 percent

11. Spirit Airlines, 75.1 percent

12. JetBlue Airways, 70.1 percent