TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
Travel

Hawaiian Airlines leads U.S. carriers in on-time performance

Hawaiian Airlines completed flights on schedule about 94

Hawaiian Airlines completed flights on schedule about 94 percent of the time, according to the U.S. Transportation Department. Photo Credit: PR Newswire

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

As if there weren’t enough reasons to visit Hawaii, here’s another: Your plane will most likely arrive on schedule.

Here are the U.S. Department of Transportation’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for September. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 94 percent

2. Delta Air Lines, 88.7 percent

3. Alaska Airlines, 86.4 percent

4. SkyWest Airlines, 86.1 percent

5. United Airlines, 85.5 percent

6. Frontier Airlines, 83.9 percent

7. American Airlines, 82.8 percent

8. Southwest Airlines, 82.4 percent

9. ExpressJet, 81 percent

10. Virgin America, 77.4 percent

11. Spirit Airlines, 75.1 percent

12. JetBlue Airways, 70.1 percent

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

LI Getaways

The pool by the Carriage House at the 11 inns and B&Bs on LI's South Fork
View of the ocean and beach at Gurney's East End hotels, inns for summer getaways
Yasmin and Chuck Godsmark from New Orleans learns 12 LI wineries with unique tasting rooms
People dance late into the summer night at Greenport after dark: There’s plenty to do at night, too
David Wines, farmer and owner at Ty Llwyd Tour brings foodies to North Fork food producers
WHEN | WHERE Mondays-Thursdays 11-5 p.m.; Fridays LI wineries uncork the weekend fun