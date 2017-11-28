Hawaiian Airlines leads U.S. carriers in on-time performance
As if there weren’t enough reasons to visit Hawaii, here’s another: Your plane will most likely arrive on schedule.
Here are the U.S. Department of Transportation’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for September. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.
1. Hawaiian Airlines, 94 percent
2. Delta Air Lines, 88.7 percent
3. Alaska Airlines, 86.4 percent
4. SkyWest Airlines, 86.1 percent
5. United Airlines, 85.5 percent
6. Frontier Airlines, 83.9 percent
7. American Airlines, 82.8 percent
8. Southwest Airlines, 82.4 percent
9. ExpressJet, 81 percent
10. Virgin America, 77.4 percent
11. Spirit Airlines, 75.1 percent
12. JetBlue Airways, 70.1 percent