Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

Muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath

Muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coaster, in white, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa. Photo Credit: The Wyse Choice via AP

By The Associated Press
HERSHEY, Pa.  — Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.

The Pennsylvania amusement park reopened Tuesday after it and ZooAmerica closed due to flooding on Monday.

Three days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through the park, to flood, and nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage.

ZooAmerica remains closed Tuesday. The park says the animals were moved to safety.

Flooding from a creek also forced officials to close Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.

