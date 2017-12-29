TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 18° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 18° Good Morning
Travel

Hong Kong village holds once-a-decade festival

The dayslong festival happens only once a decade and is held in a rural community, far from the southern Chinese city's famed skyscraper-ringed harbor.

Villagers watch a paper horse burn during a

Villagers watch a paper horse burn during a ceremony they hope will bring them luck at the Tai Ping Ching Jiu festival at Lam Tsuen village in Hong Kong. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Vincent Yu

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

HONG KONG — In a rural community far from Hong Kong's hustle and bustle and towering skyscrapers, villagers hold one of the southern Chinese city's rare and colorful local festivals.

Residents gather in the village of Lam Tsuen for the dayslong Tai Ping Ching Jiu festival. Participants give thanks to Taoist deities like Tin Hau for abundant harvests and pray for peace.

Organizers spend lavishly on the celebration, erecting a massive temporary bamboo theatre for traditional Cantonese Opera performances.

Other highlights include lion dances, vegetarian feasts and the burning of life-size paper effigies of animals like horses for luck. On the final day, meat is once again allowed to mark the ritual's close, so revelers enjoy delicacies like roast suckling pig.

The event is so popular that even villagers who have emigrated overseas return home to join in the festivities.

The festival, also known as Da Jiao, is held in other agrarian villages across Hong Kong's outlying New Territories at varying intervals. It was also once common in parts of neighboring Guangdong province in mainland China until the Communist Party took power, when such traditions were suppressed by the country's atheist leaders, who viewed them as feudal superstition.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

LI Getaways

The pool by the Carriage House at the 11 inns and B&Bs on LI's South Fork
View of the ocean and beach at Gurney's East End hotels, inns for summer getaways
Yasmin and Chuck Godsmark from New Orleans learns 12 LI wineries with unique tasting rooms
People dance late into the summer night at Greenport after dark: There’s plenty to do at night, too
David Wines, farmer and owner at Ty Llwyd Tour brings foodies to North Fork food producers
WHEN | WHERE Mondays-Thursdays 11-5 p.m.; Fridays LI wineries uncork the weekend fun