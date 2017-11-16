Hong Kong is world’s top city for international visits

Hong Kong remains the world’s most visited city, industry experts say. In a report on the top 100 city destinations, market research firm Euromonitor International said 25.7 million arrivals are predicted in Hong Kong this year. The figure is down 3.2 percent compared with 2016, largely because tensions with China have grown this year as Beijing has sought to exercise more control on the territory. Euromonitor predicts that the downturn will be short-lived and that arrivals will reach a massive 45 million by 2025.

The number of visitors in 2016 to the top 10 cities:

1. Hong Kong: 26.6 million

2. Bangkok: 21.2 million

3. London: 19.2 million

4. Singapore: 16.6 million

5. Macau: 15.4 million

6. Dubai: 14.9 million

7. Paris: 14.4 million

8. New York: 12.7 million

9. Shenzhen: 12.6 million

10. Kuala Lumpur: 12.3 million