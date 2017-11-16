TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Travel

Hong Kong is world’s top city for international visits

Hong Kong remains the world’s most visited city, industry experts say.

More than 26 million visitors came to

More than 26 million visitors came to Hong Kong last year. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nikada

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Hong Kong remains the world’s most visited city, industry experts say. In a report on the top 100 city destinations, market research firm Euromonitor International said 25.7 million arrivals are predicted in Hong Kong this year. The figure is down 3.2 percent compared with 2016, largely because tensions with China have grown this year as Beijing has sought to exercise more control on the territory. Euromonitor predicts that the downturn will be short-lived and that arrivals will reach a massive 45 million by 2025.

The number of visitors in 2016 to the top 10 cities:

1. Hong Kong: 26.6 million

2. Bangkok: 21.2 million

3. London: 19.2 million

4. Singapore: 16.6 million

5. Macau: 15.4 million

6. Dubai: 14.9 million

7. Paris: 14.4 million

8. New York: 12.7 million

9. Shenzhen: 12.6 million

10. Kuala Lumpur: 12.3 million

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

LI Getaways

The pool by the Carriage House at the 11 inns and B&Bs on LI's South Fork
View of the ocean and beach at Gurney's East End hotels, inns for summer getaways
Yasmin and Chuck Godsmark from New Orleans learns 12 LI wineries with unique tasting rooms
People dance late into the summer night at Greenport after dark: There’s plenty to do at night, too
David Wines, farmer and owner at Ty Llwyd Tour brings foodies to North Fork food producers
WHEN | WHERE Mondays-Thursdays 11-5 p.m.; Fridays LI wineries uncork the weekend fun