Travel

Hopper app releases spring break data, tips for landing a deal

Fort Myers Beach, Fla., is a wallet-friendly destination

Fort Myers Beach, Fla., is a wallet-friendly destination for spring break. Photo Credit: Alamy / Ilene MacDonald

By Kerri Westenberg Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)
Hopper, the smartphone app that tracks airline prices, has released its Spring Break 2019 Index. According to Hopper, average round-trip spring break flights this year cost $355 for domestic destinations and $448 for international destinations.

Among the top picks with its more than 30 million users are Orlando, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Honolulu and Cancun. These hot spots will have several price fluctuations per day, so keep a close eye on the tracking and buy when the price drops.

Consider flying on Tuesday. Domestically, flights on Tuesday save on average 19 percent over Friday flights, which are priced the highest. For international flights, Wednesdays are the cheapest.

Kayak’s 2019 Travel Hacker Guide lists wallet-friendly trips for 2019, including Fort Myers, Florida., which it says costs 45 percent less than other destinations and is family-friendly. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, rings in at 54 percent cheaper than other destinations.

