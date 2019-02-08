PROMOTIONS

Santa Fe, New Mexico, is kicking off its fourth annual Kids Free Spring Break, which runs from March 1 through April 21. With the citywide promotion, families with children receive free lodging, meals, classes and cultural experiences. For example, the Meow Wolf Adventure at La Fonda on the Plaza includes accommodations for two adults and up to two kids younger than 17, breakfast (free for kids), four tickets to Meow Wolf-House of Eternal Return (free for kids; normally $19 each) and a family pass to the Harrell House Bug Museum. Rates start at $295 a night, including taxes. On Wednesdays from March 7 through April 4, buy two adult full-day lift tickets at Ski Santa Fe ($80 each) and one child age 12 or younger skis for free, a savings of $54.

INFO santafe.org

HOTELS & RESORTS

Sonesta's two all-inclusive resorts on St. Maarten, which were damaged during Hurricane Irma, have extended their reopening offer, with discounts of up to 45 percent. At the adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort, which reopened on Dec. 15, a two-night stay for two adults in mid-May starts at $913, including taxes — a savings of $747. At the family-friendly Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, which is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 27, two nights in May starts at $528 for two guests — a savings of $432. Two-night minimum required. Book by Feb. 28; travel through Dec. 20. Request promo code REOPENING.

INFO 800-766-3782, sonesta.com/stmaarten

TOURS

Save $150 per person on Ritz Tours' Yangtze Essence tour in China, plus receive Victoria Cruises' luxury amenities program, a $200 value. The 11-night trip starts at $2,899 per person double for select departures in April and November. Price includes round-trip air from New York; three flights in China; seven nights' lodging in Beijing, Xian and Shanghai; four-night Yangtze River trip; cruise amenity package with such extras as a glass of wine and beer at dinner; three shore excursions; sightseeing tours; motor coach transport; airport transfers; and taxes. Also, save an additional $50 per person by using promo code RITZ2019 and booking online by Feb. 28.

INFO 888-345-7489, ritztours.com

CRUISES

Azamara Club Cruises is offering a promotion with half off the price for a second guest sharing a cabin, $500 onboard credit per stateroom and free Wi-Fi. The Set Sale deal applies to nearly 50 cruises departing after April 5. For example, the seven-night France Intensive cruise from Barcelona to Monte Carlo starts at $2,299 for the first passenger and $1,149 for the second passenger; port charges are an extra $94 per person. The cruise departs on April 13. Book by Friday, Feb. 22.

INFO 855-292-6272, azamaraclubcruises.com

Prices were verified at press time, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.