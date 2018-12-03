Enhance your creative spirits with a visit to these hotels where art takes center stage. Here are five to consider:

1. The Art Hotel, Denver. Upon arrival, guest are treated to Leo Villareal’s undulating installation created from 22,000 LED lights in the Portico Gallery. Works of art can be found in on-site galleries, in public spaces, on every floor and in each guest room. You will be steps away from the Denver Art Museum and other venues of interest to art lovers.

INFO thearthotel.com; visitdenver.com

2. The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati. With a library and art gallery curated with local and international work, this 239-room hotel shines a spotlight on the local art scene. Commissioned contemporary pieces adorn public areas. Guest rooms feature floor to ceiling windows and wallpaper offering an artistic take on DNA. You’ll want to visit the Cincinnati Art Museum and the Pendleton Art Center, too.

INFO thesummithotel.com; cincinnatiusa.com

3. Hilton Waikoloa Village, Big Island, Hawaii. The art collection at this 62-acre oceanfront resort consists of more than 1,800 pieces representing Asian, Western and Oceanic cultures. Explore the mile-long Museum Walkway to see contemporary Hawaiian paintings as well as ancient Samoan war clubs and Han Dynasty pottery. Additional pieces, including a 10-foot Tang Dynasty marble Buddha, are found throughout the resort.

INFO hiltonwaikoloavillage.com; gohawaii.com

4. XV Beacon, Boston.The hotel’s outstanding art collection, featuring antiques and modern art in a 1903 Beau Arts building, makes for a hidden gem on the local arts scene. Important pieces include an ancient Roman mosaic, canvasses by portrait artist Gilbert Stuart and works by contemporary painter Maggi Brown. Ask about hotel packages that include VIP tickets to the Museum of Fine Arts.

INFO xvbeacon.com/hotel

5. Le Royal Monceau — Raffles Paris, Paris. The art concierge at this luxury hotel can curate offerings, including preview invitations, private viewings, music lessons and cultural activities for children. The hotel also houses The Art District, a private art gallery showcasing contemporary art, as well as the Art Bookstore, featuring a collection of limited-edition books and gifts.

INFO leroyalmonceau.com/en