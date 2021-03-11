This has surely been a winter to hibernate, amiright? But with warmer weather on the horizon, you deserve an early spring "Mini-Moon": be it a Mini "Honey," "Baby," "Anniversary," or merely "Celebrate-The-Real-World-Moon." The operative word is "mini," in that all it takes is just one or two nights of being spoiled to start feeling a bit like the old self.

It must be close enough to drive to without a refueling stop, and Covid-safe, of course. Plus, it’s got to be luxurious enough to warrant leaving home.

The following four New York state hotels and inns fit the bill, with posh accommodations and well-regarded destination restaurants. Two — Hotel Nyack and Tarrytown House Estate — overlook the Hudson River. Others — Bedford Post Inn and Troutbeck — are hidden in the woods. All are respites in different ways.

Troutbeck

Amenia, New York

From Long Island: 2 Hours

You can always tell a labor of love, especially when it comes to hospitality. It shows up in unmatched attention to detail, a nimble and creative response to challenges, and a sense of devotion to both property and people.

The Troutbeck estate hotel, owned by Anthony and Charlie Champalimaud since 2017, is such a place. After 255 years as a Writer’s Retreat, a New Yorker’s Country Home, a conference center, and then lying dormant for a decade, it’s been restored to its former rustic glamour — and then some.

With the stylish rooms of a boutique hotel, and stunning art-and-book-filled common areas, it’s an ideal, even poetic, hideaway for romantics of all kinds: Especially during Covid, when cozy common rooms became intimate dining rooms for two, and the fitness center turned into one's own private workout space (in 45-minute increments).

Joel Spingarn — one of the first Jewish professors at Columbia University, co-founder of publishing company, Harcourt, Brace, and Co., and founding member of the NAACP — built his Hudson Valley stone manor home in 1919. The Spingarns hosted famous poets, novelists, environmentalists, and civil rights leader.

One of Troutbeck’s major draws is its restaurant, helmed by Chef Gabe McMackin, who makes it a point to source produce and meats "hyper-locally." The food is so superb, in fact, fans from within a 40-mile radius have signed up for a Troutbeck "Membership," allowing them to dine here and join fitness classes and other events. (For now, only guests and members can eat here.)

Venturing Out: Four Brothers Drive In Movie Theater is just a few minutes away in Amenia. Another 15-minute drive takes you to Millerton, New York, home to Harney and Sons Tea Shop, Oblong Bookstore, adorable Demitasse boutique, and new Westerlind Clothing and Westerlind Market.

INFO: Room Rates start at $240 plus tax per night. Ask for a Manor House room, above the restaurant, library, living room, to be where the action is.

Tarrytown House Estate

Goosefeather Restaurant

Tarrytown, New York

From Long Island: 1 hour

Built as a conference center, with splendid gardens, several main buildings, and a historic mansion, Tarrytown House Estate has recently been revamped and renovated for the leisure traveler. Guest rooms have gone from basic residence to boutique, and that includes inside the 1840 King Mansion, which has been commandeered by buzzed about celebrity chef Dale Talde for his latest sensation, Goosefeather.

Talde has tweaked Chinese into Asian-Hudson-Valley-Fusion cuisine in a space that can best be described as Miro Meets Interview With The Vampire. Wax drips from an abundance of flaming candlesticks (real ones). Miro designs cover the ceilings in four dining rooms (and upstairs in King Mansion guest rooms).

The coolness factor is palpable — one reason that even midweek, mid-Covid, the restaurant rocks (with social distancing protocols). Order room-service dinner and toast the panoramic views.

Venturing Out: Tarrytown, aka Sleepy Hollow to its North, is replete with historic Hudson properties. If open, check out next-door Sunnyside, the home of Washington Irving, author of ''The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'' and ''Rip Van Winkle.'' Or learn about the region’s Dutch history at Philipsburg Manor.

INFO: Room rates start at $135 per night in the Main Building, and $185 per night in King Mansion.

Hotel Nyack (formerly Time Nyack, now a Hyatt)

The Grille

Nyack, New York

From Long Island: 1 hour

Industrial design meets surreal art at this urban-chic hotel.

In summer, the South Beach-ish pool area swarms with guests. But in the cold season, stay inside and sip on a craft cocktail while staring out casement windows to the Hudson River scene below. Or nibble on small bites and prime-cut steaks at The Grille. Loft like rooms, with 11-foot ceilings, are stylish standouts.

Venturing Out: Nyack was the childhood home of American Artist, Edward Hopper. You can tour his house, now a small museum as well, and see firsthand the view out of his bedroom window that inspired his work.

INFO: Room rates at Hotel Nyack start at $165 per night.

Bedford Post Inn

The Barn French Bistro

Bedford, New York

From Long Island: 1 ¼ hours

The Relais & Chateaux Bedford Post Inn, owned by Richard Gere and Russell Hernandez, offers dreamy rustic-luxe guest rooms and, pre-Covid, complimentary yoga classes for guests in the Yoga Loft (now virtual). Although the fine Farmhouse Restaurant is closed until fall The Barn Bistro is open for dine-in or delivery to your room.

Venturing Out: For now, nearby Caramoor Center for Music and Arts is closed, but the contemporary Katonah Museum of Art is open (advanced timed tickets only). Or, plan to take a stroll around the homestead of America’s first chief justice, John Jay. Though the John Jay Homestead home is closed for the season, the extensive surrounding farmland is open to all.

INFO: Rates from $445 weekdays, and $545 weekends include breakfast delivered to room, Virtual yoga casses (from the Yoga Loft), afternoon wine and charcuterie, and relaxation by the outdoor firepit.