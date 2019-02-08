5 hotels inspired by U.S. presidents

Pair history with exploration when you and the family check into a storied hotel inspired by American leaders. Here are five:

McKinley Grand Hotel, Canton, Ohio. Stay at this independent boutique hotel and learn about our 25th president. Visit the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum for interactive, hands-on science exhibits, a planetarium and a historical library. The McKinley Gallery display chronicles the path of a leader who served 14 years in the U.S. House before becoming president. A second term was cut short by his death at the hands of an assassin.

INFO mckinleygrandhotel.com; mckinleymuseum.org

The Jefferson, Washington, D.C. Get comfortable in this 95-room hotel and learn about its presidential progenitor. Kids will get a kick out of the free and fun Where’s Tommy? tour of the capital city. Begin in the Beaux Arts-style hotel’s cozy library before making your way to eight locations where Thomas Jefferson is remembered.

INFO jeffersondc.com

Bungalow Hotel, Long Branch, New Jersey. President Ulysses S. Grant declared Long Branch the nation’s Summer Capital in 1869. The enclave s the Seven Presidents Park, with a mile of public beach. Guests can also enjoy Pier Village, a beachfront Victorian-inspired community with restaurants and shopping. The Bungalow Hotel, just steps from the boardwalk, has rooms and suites with kitchenettes.

INFO bungalowhotel.com; piervillage.com

The Roosevelt, New Orleans. This historic 504-room hotel was first named to honor President Theodore Roosevelt in 1923. After Hurricane Katrina, it underwent a $145 million restoration and reopened. Just steps beyond the old-world grandeur of the hotel, you’ll find the famed French Quarter. A personal concierge is available to help craft a family-friendly vacation. Ask about the Family Fun package.

INFO therooseveltneworleans.com

U.S. Grant Hotel, San Diego. Located in the city’s historic Gaslamp Quarter, this grand hotel was renovated by our 18th president’s son Ulysses S. Grant Jr. Take note of the hotel’s $6.5 million collection of artwork, including sculptures, ironwork, murals and paintings. Enjoy nearby shopping, and the famed Southern California beaches and amusement parks, just a short drive away.

INFO marriott.com