Travel

Turo car-sharing service lets you skip the car rental agency

With Turo, a peer-to-peer car rental service, the

With Turo, a peer-to-peer car rental service, the car's owner has up to eight hours to approve you. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / Ljuba Photo

By Kerri Westenberg Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)
Turo, a peer-to-peer car rental service, has become a viable alternative to traditional rental car agencies. You create a Turo account; the company verifies your identify and takes your driver’s license information. Once approved, you can plug in the dates and location of the rental and start shopping. User reviews can help. 

Prices range from $20 to more than $200 per day. All cars are 12 years old or less and have fewer than 130,000 miles on the odometer. Select a car and submit a request; the car’s owner has up to eight hours to approve. You choose  among three insurance options: none, basic or premium.

When the rental begins, you pick up the car (or have it delivered to you). All communication with the owner takes place via the app. Meet with the owner at your agreed-upon drop-off site when the trip ends.

INFO Available for iPhone and Android; turo.com

