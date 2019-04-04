What to see and do at Manhattan's Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards, the $25 billion urban complex that opened in March after seven years in development, is ready for summer day-trippers. There’s lots to see and buy at this behemoth new neighborhood that spans 28 acres (between 10th and 12 avenues and West 30th and West 34th streets). Satisfy shoppers’ lust and hunger at The Shops & Restaurants, where more than 100 stores (1 million square feet of retail, if you’re counting) await you.

There are restaurants galore, including ones from celebrity chefs José Andrés and Thomas Keller. Outside, find five acres of public parks and gardens along with Hudson Yards’ centerpiece, “the Vessel,” which may be New York’s top must-see landmark at the moment. Here’s a rundown of where to go and what to do.

THE VESSEL

It’s quite a spectacle to look at from afar, and it’s a marvel to climb, as well.

The 15-story steel colossus that rises from the center of Hudson Yards has 2,500 individual steps, 80 landings and 154 interconnecting flights of stairs that, together, create a mile-long vertical pathway within the public gardens.

It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; free timed-entry tickets can be reserved at hudsonyardsnewyork.com.

Fun fact: The huge platform, designed by Heatherwick Studios in England, was actually created in Italy and traveled by ship to New York City.

PUBLIC SQUARE AND GARDENS

With more than 29,000 plants and 200 trees, Hudson Yards has a total of 14 acres of green space open to the public.

Between 35th and 36th streets expect to see five acres of wildflowers, such as echinacea, monarda and rudbeckia, which attract bees and butterflies; also shrubs and fruiting bushes, like serviceberry, spicebush and winterberry.

At 10th Avenue and 30th Street, there will be a new birch grove to walk through, as well.

Because of these plantings, expect to catch sight of migratory birds, hummingbirds, warblers, sparrows and American redstarts, according to Nelson Byrd Woltz, the firm that designed the space.

Fun fact: Even though it is a green space, it is powered by technology. Hudson Yards is built atop a train yard, where the temperature can reach up to 150 degrees, so designers had to find a way to keep the plants cool. They installed a ventilation system powered by 15 large fans (of the kind used in jet engines) and a network of tubing in the concrete to circulate cooling liquids to the roots. The soil is specially engineered to protect the roots and allow them to expand, and will be irrigated by rainwater.

The space will even have a Wi-Fi system throughout.

BELLA ABZUG PARK & BOULEVARD

Channeling a leafy Parisian promenade, Bella Abzug Park & Boulevard has open space for public events, big patches of grass and seating areas — all near two entrances to the 7 subway line, at 33rd and 36th streets. The boulevard connects 33rd and 34th streets. The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The creators of Hudson Yards say there’s a “seamless path” from West 14th to West 42nd streets and there’s direct access to Hudson River Park and the High Line.

Fun fact: The third phase of The High Line, dubbed the Spur, has panoramic views up and down 10th Avenue and 30th Street, the largest gardens in the park, 60-foot-tall cathedral ceilings in the Coach Passage entranceway, open space for expanded public programming and the Plinth — a space for showcasing artwork.

THE SHED

Next to 15 Hudson Yards and the Public Square and Gardens is a new, 200,000-square-foot arts center with a telescopic, movable outer shell. It boasts 25,000 square feet of museum space, a 500-seat black box theater and a flexible hall that can accommodate 1,250 people seated or 3,000 standing.

A rehearsal space and a creative lab are accessible to up-and-coming local artists while offering chances to see established musicians and artists like Björk and Agnes Denes.

Fun fact: The shell on the building, designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Rockwell Group, moves on a double-wheel track like those found in shipping ports and railway systems. It’s built to withstand hurricane-force winds, too.

SNARK PARK

This permanent exhibition space, by New York-based design studio Snarkitecture, features immersive installations with brand collaborations, including cereal bar brand KITH Treats, as well as food, drink and retail.

Hudson Yards calls Snark Park a “public outpost [that] aims to make design accessible to an expansive audience” and says it will offer a tri-annual exhibition schedule.

The first exhibit, “Lost and Found,” has been designed to feel like a modern-day enchanted forest, where visitors can walk deep into the installation and discover hidden things, such as a two-way mirrored room.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for children at snarkpark.com.

Fun fact: Snark Park is named by Snarkitecture, which takes its name from the Lewis Carroll poem “The Hunting of the Snark.”

THE SHOPS & RESTAURANTS

Hudson Yards is adding two dozen restaurants, bars, cafés and food shops to the city’s dining scene, including Mercado Little Spain, José Andrés’ 35,000-square-foot Spanish food hall; chef Thomas Keller’s luxe TAK Room; and more casual spots such as Blue Bottle Coffee, Shake Shack and Van Leeuwen ice cream.

And in the same stroke, more than 100 stores, galleries and salons will open their doors, including New York City’s first Neiman Marcus, Athleta, H&M, Kiehl’s, Lovepop, Muji, Sephora, Kate Spade, Fendi, Uniqlo, Banana Republic and Zara, as well as Avant Gallery

Anne Bratskeir contributed to this story.