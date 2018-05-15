TODAY'S PAPER
San Francisco Ice Cream Museum stays open for summer

A visitor climbs the "Rock Candy Cave" wall

A visitor climbs the "Rock Candy Cave" wall at the Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco. Photo Credit: TNS/LiPo Ching

By The Mercury News TNS
It will be a sweet summer in San Francisco. The wildly popular Museum of Ice Cream is extending its run yet again. You can immerse yourself in icy-creamy goodness and flop into that pool of sprinkles anytime between now and Sept. 3. Tickets are $38 each for ages 3 and up. They include numerous ice cream tastings.

The museum is open six days a week (closed Tuesdays), and advance tickets are required. After selling out runs in New York and Los Angeles, the exhibit came to San Francisco last September.

What’s the appeal of the theme park-like exhibit? “It’s like Willy Wonka married Mary Kay in Victoria’s Secret, moved to a house on a Candyland game board and adopted the Pink Panther, My Little Pony and Hello Kitty as pets,” one reviewer wrote.

INFO 1 Grant Ave., San Francsico; 855-258-0719, museumoficecream.com

