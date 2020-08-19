If you’re willing to travel a bit for an indoor water park, these are within driving distance from Long Island. Facilities have implemented changes in accordance with coronavirus and social distancing guidelines heading into this season.

CAMELBACK, 193 Resort Dr., Tannersville, Pennsylvania, 570-629-1665, camelbackresort.com. This resort’s water park, Aquatopia, features 13 waterslides, seven pools, a water coaster, an adventure river and more. Admission is free for resort guests. Fall rates start at about $189 per night.

GREAT WOLF LODGE, 1 Great Wolf Dr., Scotrun, Pennsylvania, 570-688-9899, greatwolf.com. The indoor water park, which is for resort guests only, has attractions including an 18-inch-deep toddler pool, a variety of waterslides, a lazy river and a water coaster. Fall rates start at around $179 per night.

KALAHARI RESORT, 250 Kalahari Blvd., Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania, 877-525-2427, kalahariresorts.com. Attractions at this African-themed indoor water park includes a family raft ride, a surf simulator, a basketball pool, a zero-depth activity pool, several slides and themed photo-op activities such as Become a Mermaid and Shark Attack Lessons. Fall rates start at about $212 per night and include the water park admission with your stay.

RED JACKET RESORT/KAHUNA LAGUNA, Route 16, North Conway, New Hampshire 508-760-9240, redjacketresorts.com, kahunalaguna.com. Attractions at Kahuna Laguna, which is adjacent to the Red Jacket Resort, include two body slides, two tube slides, a wave pool with waterfalls, an in-pool basketball court and a water activity tower with a rope bridge, tipping bucket and water cannons. Fall room rates start at about $149. The water park is included in resort rates for Sun.-Thur.; Water park admission starts at an additional $20 per guest per day Fri.-Sat. and holidays.

SIX FLAGS GREAT ESCAPE LODGE, 89 Six Flags Dr., Queensbury, New York, 518-824-6000, sixflagsgreatescapelodge.com. This on-site water park usually features a white water raft ride, a wave pool for body boarding and surfing, two tube waterslides, a lazy river and an activity structure for younger kids with squirt guns, slides and a tipping bucket. Due to COVID-19, some features may be closed. Fall rates start at about $248 per night.

SPLIT ROCK RESORT, 100 Moseywood Rd., Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania, 570-722-9111, splitrockresort.com. The on-site H2Oooohh! Indoor Waterpark features three four-story waterslides, an activity pool, a zero-entry wave pool and a jungle-themed play structure. The water park is open weekends only after Labor Day. Fall rates start at around $167 per night.