Instagram account calls out abuse in public lands

An Instagram account, @PublicLandsHateYou, is calling out Instagrammers who engage in illegal activities in public lands in the United States. The account also tags and messages companies that have sponsored posts.

The owner of the account declines to share identifying details, only that he’s a 30-something male in Washington state. He started the account in July 2018, after taking a hike in the Pacific Northwest to find that fellow trekkers had been violating park rules by carving their initials into trees, leaving smoldering campfires outside of permitted campfire areas and trampling off paths.

The account’s model is simple: whenever a photo is taken on public lands and is in violation of the rules, PLHY posts a comment informing the user of their behavior.

PLHY would have users of public lands simply do their research before venturing out. Find out whether permits are necessary, which trails are open or closed, where campfires are permitted, what regulations on drones are, whether pets are allowed and other useful information.