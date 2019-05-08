TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
66° Good Afternoon
Travel

Instagram account calls out abuse in public lands

@PublicLandsHateYou discourages illegal activities in state and national parks.

Visitors at the South Rim of the Grand

Visitors at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. A new Insgram account calls out travelers who violate rules on U.S. public lands. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Sean Gallup

By Scott Laird TravelPulse (TNS)
Print

An Instagram account, @PublicLandsHateYou, is calling out Instagrammers who engage in illegal activities in public lands in the United States. The account also tags and messages companies that have sponsored posts.

The owner of the account declines to share identifying details, only that he’s a 30-something male in Washington state. He started the account in July 2018, after taking a hike in the Pacific Northwest to find that fellow trekkers had been violating park rules by carving their initials into trees, leaving smoldering campfires outside of permitted campfire areas and trampling off paths.

The account’s model is simple: whenever a photo is taken on public lands and is in violation of the rules, PLHY posts a comment informing the user of their behavior. 

PLHY would have users of public lands simply do their research before venturing out. Find out whether permits are necessary, which trails are open or closed, where campfires are permitted, what regulations on drones are, whether pets are allowed and other useful information.

By Scott Laird TravelPulse (TNS)

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Travel Extras

The Mall in Washington, D.C., with the Capitol Tips for visiting the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Lizzo certainly has a lot of "Juice" these Lizzo at Brooklyn Steel, more NYC weekend picks
A view of the rugged Beartooth Mountains as 5 outside-the-box family vacations
Victory Cruise Lines is offering savings on its Cruises, tours, more travel deals this week
Sunbathers cover the lawn at Domino Park on Exploring Brooklyn's waterfront neighborhoods
You can find locals' favorite outdoor trails by 4 apps for adventure travelers